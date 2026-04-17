Shakespeare & the Solfeggio - The Persian Gateway

This is Video 7 in Stephanie McPeak Petersen's "The Shakespeare & the Solfeggio" series. Previous episodes cover the Solfeggio hexachord, musical mutation, Shakespearean transmutation, the tritone, and ratio numerology.

This last video in the series explores the hidden connection between musical alchemy, ancient Persian trade routes, and the mysterious substance David Hudson called Ormus, which happens to be the historical name for the Strait of Hormuz.

Stephanie and I teamed up with to capitalize on overlaps in our research. In this episode we look at:

● The iron oxide in the Strait of Hormuz and why four nations fought over a lipstick pigment

● The connection between Merino sheep, Tartarian sheep, lanaurin, and the iron-rich soils that produce monatomic elements

● The "corporate note" of F and the difference between compound and monatomic musical elements

● The Solfeggio as a tool of dissolution, and how harmonic values show up in both musical and metallurgical alchemy

The updated edition of Stephanie's book "The Alchemical Solfeggio," including the new chapter on corporate notes and musical dissolution, is available here: https://www.stephaniepetersen.net/d02b775b

Stephanie's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@StephanieMcPeakPetersen/videos

Stephanie's website: https://www.stephaniepetersen.net/