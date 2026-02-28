Presenting Urban Odyssey & The Manipulation of Our History - Part II The Company w/ Michelle Gibson

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we talk about the origins of The Company, and its pervasive influence over the world we find ourselves living in today. Join us for an in-depth examination of how the origins of historical companies like East India Companies and the Virginia Companies, the events that took place around 1666 in our timeline, and the banking dynasties like the Rothschilds, Browns and Harrimans are connected to the corporate world we live in today, and how everything was fueled by all aspects of cloth and the textile industry.



Urban (Josh) added fantastic connections to our discussion in his notes for our talk on his Substack post, which also has links to things like both videos thus far, as well Urban's work and research:









Urban Odyssey can be found on the following platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MastersMahanPodcast/featured

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OIYcVtIjZo97

Spotify: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/urbanodyssey

X: https://x.com/officialurbanus