Join Chad and I for a “Deeper Conversation on Mining, Elysium and Asylum” as we cover a wide range of topics including the devastation of mining in all its forms in our world, and how it has impacted us all on many different levels. We also discuss the concept of Elysium as a reference to the original civilization, which is presently defined as a paradise reserved for the heroic and the righteous to live a happy and blessed in the afterlife, and that the word “Asylum” used extensively in our world today, primarily defined as when someone needs a refuge from a difficult or dangerous situation, is a coded reference to the degradation of the original Elysium. We delve into the topics of insane asylums, workhouses, literature, organized sports, as well as the impact that colonialism and mining by tracking a major leyline in North Africa has had on what’s going on in today’s world as we speak.
0:00 - Intro
2:59 - Mine, Mined, Mind
5:13 - The Black Country
12:36 - Anthracite Coal Pennslyvnia
16:53 - Workhouses/ Poor Law
19:05 - Charles Dickens/ Porgramming
25:23 - Asylums
27:51 - Elysium
30:25 - Song 1 - They Mined They Earth
31:29 - Sports - Chad
33:17 - Sports - Michelle
35:00 - Games of Life
36:40 - Division
40:13 - The Inversion
52:34 - What Damage Does Mining Really Cause?
53:00 - Nauru/ Banaba
57:17 - The Earth As A Body
1:00:19 - Canary Islands
1:07:31 - Laayoune /Western Sahara
1:12:52 - Algeria /Abalessa
1:18:27 - Niger
1:25:49 - Chad
1:28:45 - Sudan
1:32:34 - Ethiopia
1:36:10 - Song 2 - They Took It All
1:37:02 - Somalia
1:41:25 - Pre Summary
1:51:50 - World Cup 2026 / Heat
1:54:14 - The Mining Continues / Data Mining
2:07:00 - Conclusion
2:14:47 - Song 3 - We Wont Back Down
Chad's YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@deeperconversationswithchad
i first listened to this on Chad’s channel and was like wow, MG is using Punk Rock stuff now!!!