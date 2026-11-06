Join Chad and I for a “Deeper Conversation on Mining, Elysium and Asylum” as we cover a wide range of topics including the devastation of mining in all its forms in our world, and how it has impacted us all on many different levels. We also discuss the concept of Elysium as a reference to the original civilization, which is presently defined as a paradise reserved for the heroic and the righteous to live a happy and blessed in the afterlife, and that the word “Asylum” used extensively in our world today, primarily defined as when someone needs a refuge from a difficult or dangerous situation, is a coded reference to the degradation of the original Elysium. We delve into the topics of insane asylums, workhouses, literature, organized sports, as well as the impact that colonialism and mining by tracking a major leyline in North Africa has had on what’s going on in today’s world as we speak.

0:00 - Intro

2:59 - Mine, Mined, Mind

5:13 - The Black Country

12:36 - Anthracite Coal Pennslyvnia

16:53 - Workhouses/ Poor Law

19:05 - Charles Dickens/ Porgramming

25:23 - Asylums

27:51 - Elysium

30:25 - Song 1 - They Mined They Earth

31:29 - Sports - Chad

33:17 - Sports - Michelle

35:00 - Games of Life

36:40 - Division

40:13 - The Inversion

52:34 - What Damage Does Mining Really Cause?

53:00 - Nauru/ Banaba

57:17 - The Earth As A Body

1:00:19 - Canary Islands

1:07:31 - Laayoune /Western Sahara

1:12:52 - Algeria /Abalessa

1:18:27 - Niger

1:25:49 - Chad

1:28:45 - Sudan

1:32:34 - Ethiopia

1:36:10 - Song 2 - They Took It All

1:37:02 - Somalia

1:41:25 - Pre Summary

1:51:50 - World Cup 2026 / Heat

1:54:14 - The Mining Continues / Data Mining

2:07:00 - Conclusion

2:14:47 - Song 3 - We Wont Back Down



Chad's YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@deeperconversationswithchad