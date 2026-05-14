In this part of the series, I will continue westward along the Lake Erie shoreline from West Cleveland, Ohio to Toledo, Ohio.

So far I have looked in-depth at cities and places on the shores of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Ontario, and Lake Erie.

I have paid particular attention to lighthouses; railroad and streetcar history; waterfalls, wetlands and dunes; interstates and highways; golf courses, airports and race tracks; major corporate players; mines and mining; labor relations; and many other things.

As a way of focusing my research, I am specifically following the location of lighthouses and waterfalls around Lake Erie as a way of focusing my research, as I have been doing througout this series.

This particular focus has yielded a great deal of information as to what it looks like happened here and about our hidden history.

I will continue to show you exactly why I think the Great Lakes were formed from tremendous amounts of water from the outflow of the waterfalls and the interconnected hydrological system when the original energy grid was destroyed.

I believe the destruction of this energy grid was a worldwide event, and that the surface of the Earth was subsequently destroyed around its key infrastructure, which besides waterfalls, included components like lighthouses, rail infrastructure, canals, and what we know of as “forts,” and turned the landscape we see today into lakes, dunes, deserts, swamps, bogs, or causing the land to shear off and/or become submerged.

In “North America’s Great Lakes – Part 7 Buffalo, New York to Downtown Cleveland,” I left off at the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation along the historic Ohio and Erie Canal between Harvard Avenue in Cleveland and Rockside Road in Valley View.

In this part of the series, I am going to pick-up this journey around Lake Erie in West Cleveland and what is found in the vicinity of, and in relationship to, the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one of three airports in the Greater Cleveland-area.

I am interested in highlighting the racing tracks in a linear relationship to the airports; nearby golf courses like the Big Met Golf Course and Westwood Country Club; the suburb of Olmsted Falls to the southwest of the airport; and the Columbia Beach Falls that cascade directly into Lake Erie to the northwest of the airport.

First, the relationship between the airports and racing tracks.

I am seeing there are airports all over the world having racing tracks in angular relationships short distances away in years of doing this research.

And I keep finding more everywhere I look

I included these findings, and others, in my post “Circuit Board Earth” from June of 2021 which demonstrate the repeating patterns found with respect to the intentional placement of infrastructure all over the Earth.

I believe absolutely everything was arranged as a circuit board for the once, free-energy-generating electromagnetic grid system of the ancient, advanced civilization that I believe existed up until relatively recent times, until it was deliberately destroyed by a cataclysm that I believe resulted from a targeted attack on this same energy grid.

Cleveland, and in this series on the Great Lakes in particular, is no exception to these findings, as I am going to show you exactly the same thing here.

First, the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport in West Cleveland is the primary airport serving Greater Cleveland and northeast Ohio, as well as the largest and busiest airport in Ohio.

In our historical narrative, it was founded on July 1st of 1925, and was said to be the location of a number of firsts that set the worldwide standard.

It was the location of: 1) the first municipality-owned facility of its kind in the United States; 2) the first Air Traffic Control tower in 1929; 3) the first airfield lighting system in 1930; 4) the first ground-to-air radio control system in 1939; and 5) the first airport to be connected to a local or regional rail transit system in 1968.

The Glenn Research Center is directly adjacent to the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

Initially named the Aircraft Engine Research Facility when it was established in 1942 as a laboratory for aircraft engine research, it was renamed for NASA astronaut and Ohio-native-son John Glenn in 1999.

As one of the ten major field centers of NASA, The Glenn Research Center has as its primary mission the development of science and technology for use in aeronautics and space.

In the last part of the series, I talked about the Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport, also called the Downtown Airport, located directly on Lake Erie.

It is a general aviation airport just north of Cleveland’s Central Business District close to major attractions and hotels in the city.

Interestingly, it is also known as the “Landfill Airport” for the given reason that during the Great Depression in the 1930s, the land it is situated on was used as a dumping site for the city’s waste.

Then we are told after it opened in 1947, the airport’s runways were expanded using dredged material from the Cuyahoga River to create solid land for the runways.

Huntington Bank Field is adjacent to the Downtown Airport.

Huntington Bank Field is currently the home stadium of the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns, as well as serving as a large event venue for the community like other sporting events and concerts.

It also sits on the old landfill and dump site.

The stadium is next to the former Union Depot site and current Cleveland Train Station for Amtrak passenger service, and Lighthouse Park as well.

All of this is consistent with the same kinds of relationships between these types of infrastructure that I have found in other locations.

The Akron-Canton Airport, which is located approximately 45-miles, or 72-kilometers, to the southeast of the Cleveland-Hopkins Airport.

While it is a commercial airport, it is considered a small-hub primary commercial service facility with a regional commercial carrier, though it is primarily general aviation and small private aircraft.

In the general vicinity alone of these three airports, there are nine racing tracks.

The velodrome is a bicycle racing track; the Jack Thistledown Racino is a thoroughbred horse-racing track and casino; Boss Pro Karting right next to the Cleveland Hopkins airport is a high-speed indoor electric go-kart facility; the Nelson Ledges Race Course is a paved course for car- and motorcycle-racing; High Voltage Indoor Karting is also a high-speed electric go-kart facility; the Reagan Park RC Race Track is for remote-control car racing; Good’s Raceway offers a semi-banked clay oval track for dirt-racing; Quaker City Motorsports has a drag-strip and go-kart facilities; and the Wayne County Speedway is high-speed car racing venue.

I’ll have more on this kind of thing as we go around Lake Erie.

The next place I am going to mention is the Rocky River Reservation, which is located in-between the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and the City of Olmsted Falls.

The Rocky River Reservation is in the Cleveland Metroparks system.

We are told the character of the reservation is influenced by Rocky River, with massive shale cliffs of a picturesque gorge rising above willow, sycamore and cottonwood trees, with many trails winding through the valley’s deep floodplain forests, meadows and wetlands.

In addition to wildlife viewing, fishing, and numerous other kinds of recreational activities, the reservation has three golf courses.

There is also one main, named waterfall here on the Rocky River, the Berea Falls.

The Berea Falls consist of two main drops and some smaller drops that add up to 25-feet, or 8-meters.

I always look for railroads and railroad history in connection with gorges, rivers and waterfalls because I believe they were all part of the Earth’s original energy grid, and because I alway find them, and the Rocky River Reservation is no exception to this.

What we are told is that the Rocky River Valley was heavily shaped by railroads in the 1800s and early 1900s.

Several railroad lines crossed the Rocky River near Berea, which is inside the reservation, and that as early as the mid-1800s railroads built stone arch bridges over the Rocky River Gorge.

While some of these bridges are abandoned, some are still in use today, like the one seen here above Berea Falls.

As a matter of fact, there are altogether three old stone bridges right next to each other above Berea Falls.

The nearby city of Berea was famous for sandstone quarries, for which railroads were an essential part of that industry, where quarry rail-lines connected the stone quarries to major rail-lines.

We are told some of those industrial rail spurs followed parts of the Rocky River.

Just for the record, I believe the stone quarries of this era were harvesting megalithic stone blocks from the original infrastructure of the ancient, highly advanced worldwide civilization that is missing from our collective awareness.

We are told the Rocky River Railroad Company was incorporated in 1868 as a 6-mile, or 10-kilometer, “dummy line” connecting West Cleveland to the Rocky River to support the new Rocky River Park in the summer months.

It featured specialized steam locomotives designed for shorter routes, using under-boiler water tanks.

It ran between 1869 and 1881, and we are told it was sold-off due to lack of business in the winter months to the Nickel Plate Road Railway.

Also known as the New York, Chicago and St. Louis Railroad, the Nickel Plate Road Railway was said to have been constructed along the south shore of the Great Lakes in 1881 to connect Buffalo and Chicago in competition with the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway.

In 1964, the Nickel Plate Road was one of several railroads that were merged into the Norfolk and Western Railway, a heavy-duty freight railroad .

Then in 1982, the Norfolk and Western Railway was combined with the Southern Railway to form the Norfolk Southern freight railroad.

Also, the Cleveland, Southwestern and Columbus Railway (CS&C) was the primary interurban line connecting Berea to downtown Cleveland.

It was a horse-drawn service from around 1870 to the 1890s, at which time it was electrified, and offered passenger and freight service until it was abandoned in 1931.

Besides connecting Cleveland and Berea, the line ran to Medina, Wooster, and Columbus.

The Cleveland, Southwestern and Columbus interurban railway serviced popular leisure spots like the Puritas Springs Park.

We are told the Puritas Springs Park was the first amusement park on the west-side of Cleveland, and that it was developed by the Cleveland, Berea, Elyria, & Oberlin Railway after it purchased land in the area and began to bottle and sell water from the local springs.

It was located on a deep ravine overlooking the Rocky River Valley, and had things like a carousel, the largest roller coaster in Cleveland, and daily shows featuring exotic animals.

The park closed in 1958, and the land was turned into a residential development.

Another historic amusement was in Chippewa Lake, a town in Ohio at the southwest end of a streetcar-line that came from Cleveland, just past Medina.

It operated for 100-years, from 1878 to 1978, after which time it was abandoned, with many of the original rides left to deteriorate in place.

The Chippewa Park Dance Hall burned-down in June of 2002.

The City of Olmsted Falls is on the other side of the Rocky River Reservation from the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

The area that became Olmsted Township, including Olmsted Falls, was created from the Connecticut Western Reserve, a strip of land in what became northeastern Ohio that was claimed by the Colony of, then State of, Connecticut as part of its Charter from King Charles II in April of 1662 in our historical narrative.

In 1795, the State of Connecticut sold most of that land to the Connecticut Land Company, a land speculation company that formed in the late 18th-century to survey and encourage settlement in the“Connecticut Western Reserve” which was part of the highly-prized “Northwest Territory.”

The Connecticut Land Company purchased 3-million-acres, or 12,000-kilometers-squared, of the western reserve in Northeast Ohio, in 1795, and settlers demanded that the land be surveyed prior to settlement per the Land Ordinance of 1785, in which was a standardized system by which settlers could purchase title to farmland in the West.

The Connecticut Land Company divided the land into townships and sold it by auction, and “Township 6, Range 15” went to several bidders, one of which was Aaron Olmsted, a sea captain from East Hartford, Connecticut, who received almost half of the township

This would have taken place after the 1795 Greenville Treaty that forced the displacement of Native Americans from most of Ohio, and the land was opened for settlement.

In our historical narrative, the 1795 Treaty of Greenville ended the Northwest Indian War that took place in this region between 1786 and 1795 between the United States and the Northwestern Confederacy, consisting of Native Americans of the Great Lakes area.

The Territory had been granted to the United States by Great Britain as part of the 1783 Treaty of Paris at the end of the Revolutionary War.

The area had previously been prohibited to new settlements, and was inhabited by numerous Native American peoples.

The British maintained a military presence and supported the Native American military campaign.

While the Northwestern Confederacy had some early victories, they were ultimately defeated, with the final battle being the “Battle of Fallen Timbers” in August of 1794 in Maumee, Ohio, which took place after General Anthony Wayne’s Army had destroyed every Native American settlement on its way to the battle.

Outcomes were the 1794 Jay Treaty, named for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Jay, the main negotiator with Great Britain.

As a result, we are told the British withdrew from the Northwest Territory, but it laid the groundwork for later conflicts, like the War of 1812, because it didn’t resolve core issues of things like the British impressment of American sailors and protecting American shipping from British seizures, keeping trade tensions high.

Olmsted Falls was first incorporated as a village from a portion of Olmsted Township in April of 1856, and in 1972, it was recognized as a city by the State of Ohio, because its population was greater than 5,000.

Two railroads still run through Olmsted Falls – CSX runs freight from the northeast to the southwest through the southeastern corner of the city, and Norfolk Southern runs east-west through the city.

We are told that the arrival of the Cleveland and Toledo Railroad running through the center of Olmsted Falls in the 1850s spurred its growth and development.

The Grand Pacific Junction Historic District is part of the main business district of the city, and contains places like the Olmsted Falls Depot and Model Railroad Museum which is next to the train tracks.

The depot was said to have been built in 1877 by the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railroad as a freight and passenger station, and then used by various owners, starting with the New York Central, Penn Central, and Conrail.

Passenger service ended in 1950, and the building was used for another 15-years as a railroad storage and maintenance facility.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000 and these days is a model train museum.

The actual waterfalls in Olmsted Falls are located on Plum Creek in the downtown historic area of the city.

The falls are located near Columbia Road and Bagley Road near the Grand Pacific Junction Historic District.

Interesting to see the old stonemasonry walls in conjunction with the waterfalls.

I believe that waterfalls were an integral part of the original energy grid as well.

Next, there are three golf courses in-between the city of Olmsted Falls and the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport, and the Columbia Beach Falls on the shore of Lake Erie – the Big Met Golf Course; Mastick Woods Golf Course; and the Westwood Country Club.

The Big Met Golf Course is a public course that is part of Cleveland Metroparks in the Rocky River Reservation, and believed to be Ohio’s most played golf course.

It was originally called “Course #1,” and first opened in 1926, and was said to have come about during the “Golden Era of Golf” in the early 1920s when a golf course in the Rocky River Valley was proposed to the Cleveland Metropolitan Park Board.

When the “Big Met” golf course first opened, golfers travelled there by streetcar, foot, and horseback.

The nearby Mastick Woods Golf Course is also a public golf course that is part of Cleveland Metroparks in the Rocky River Reservation on Puritas Road, directly across the Rocky River from the location of the historic Puritas Springs Amusement Park.

And these three locations are located very close to the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

This is yet another consistent finding.

Here is two examples of this, out of countless to choose from.

One is the Oshawa Executive Airport and Golf Club and the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, just east of Toronto in Oshawa, which also has the Ajax Downs Racetrack and Casino to the southwest of the airport.

Another is in Hamilton, Ontario, at the western end of Lake Ontario, where there are three golf courses in close vicinity to the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport – the Knollwood Golf Course, Willow Valley Golf Course, and the Chippewa Creek Golf & Country Club – and the Ohsweken Speedway is also to the southwest of the airport.

I believe that golf courses, another name for which is “links,” were actually earthwork links, and that today’s racing tracks, also called racing circuits, were actually circuits, and both were part of the original free-energy grid system, as well as the airports they are near.

The Westwood Country Club is right in-between the Columbia Beach Falls and the Big Met Golf Course.

The Westwood Country Club is one-mile, or 1.6-kilometers, from the shore of Lake Erie.

It is another golf course said to have been built during the “Golden Era of Golf” in the early 1900s.

It first opened in 1914, and is part of a private golf club, and has hosted golf legends like Arnold Palmer and Bobby Jones.

The course is noted for its challenging design and stone bridges.

I have also consistently found golf courses right next to all of the Great Lakes, including but not limited to, rhe Wanakah Country Club on Lake Erie not far from the Greater Buffalo-area, which is in- between the Seaway Trail, and the railroad tracks going through the area, and the Cloverbank Country Club is on the other side of the tracks from it…

..and like these examples along the shoreline of Lake Huron…

…and like this example showing golf courses on both sides of the Niagara River on Lake Ontario, to show a few of many examples.

Next, the Columbia Beach Falls in Columbia Park near Bay Village, Ohio, are noteworthy for flowing directly into Lake Erie.

I have been stating my belief throughout this series that the Great Lakes were formed from tremendous amounts of water from the outflow of the waterfalls and the interconnected hydrology of the canal system found throughout the Great Lakes region, when the original free-energy grid was destroyed and which subsequently destroyed the landscape.

This map gives you an idea of just how many waterfalls are found throughout the region, and it is very important to note there are many more waterfalls than what is shown here.

Columbia Beach Falls provide one example of waterfalls flowing directly into one of the lakes.

Other examples that I have come across include include Sable Falls at the northeastern end of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore near Munising, Michigan, on Lake Superior, which flow 75-feet, or 23-meters, over sandstone formations directly into Lake Superior.

Also, the Sauble Falls, located in the Sauble Falls Provincial Park in the town of South Bruce Peninsula, which is 22-miles, or 36-kilometers west of Owen Sound.

The Sauble Falls are in the lower drainage basin of the Sauble River, which flows directly into Lake Huron.

As a matter of fact, the tremendous amount of water from the Niagara Falls on the Niagara River drains directly into Lake Ontario.

Niagara Falls, the largest waterfall by volume in North America, consists of a group of three waterfalls on the Niagara River spanning the international border between New York and Ontario – Horseshoe Falls in Ontario and Bridal Veil Falls and American Falls in New York.

Horseshoe Falls, also known as the Canadian Falls, is the largest of the three, with approximately 90% of the Niagara River flowing over it.

The remaining 10% of the Niagara River flows over the American Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls, the smallest of the three located right next to American Falls.

Altogether, 3,160-tons of water flow over all three of the Niagara Falls every second, with water plunging 32-feet, or 10-meters, every second, hitting the base with 280-tons of force at the American and Bridal Veil Falls, and 2,509-tons of force at the Horseshoe Falls.

Niagara Falls is also capable of producing 4-million kilowatts of electricity, which is shared by the United States and Canada, and is also noteworthy for its present-day and historic hydroelectric and power-generation facilities.

Next, the Huntington Reservation is west of the Columbia Beach Falls, and is also part of Bay Village.

The Huntington Reservation these days is part of the Cleveland Metroparks system, and contains three-miles, or almost 5-kilometers, of trails and habitats, from a beach area to forest and meadow.

We are told that the wealthy Cleveland industrialist, John Huntington, who was a founder of Standard Oil, purchased the land in 1880 as a summer retreat and hobby farm.

He was said to have built a fine home on the land, as well as a water tower and steam-pump system to irrigate his orchards and gardens.

Cleveland Metroparks purchased the land in 1925, opening it up for access to the public.

The Water Tower on the bluff of the Huntington Reservation is its most recognized landmark.

It is said to be one of the few remaining features of Huntington’s country estate.

The Lake Shore Electric Railway once-operated an interurban line directly through Bay Village, serving the area from 1901 until 1938.This interurban line connected Cleveland to Toledo, Detroit and other points west.

Remnants of the interurban line can be found in what’s left of the Lake Shore Electric Railway trestle in the Huntington Reservation.

On the Huntington Beach part of the Reservation, you can sun next to a breakwater of megalithic stones, or look for interesting carvings on the megalithic stones.

We next head west into Avon Lake from the area of the Huntington Reservation and Bay Village.

Avon Lake is 17-miles, or 27-kilometers, west of Cleveland, and in the northeastern corner of Lorain County, and also part of the historic Connecticut Western Reserve.

Avon Lake has industrial significance with a major coal-fired powerplant (now closed); an important regional water system; and is a major production site for Ford Vehicles.

First, the former coal-fired Avon Lake Power Plant was established in 1926, and was one of the world’s largest, supplying electricity to the Cleveland-area.

It closed in 2022 and is currently being redeveloped into a lakefront public space combined with a mixed-use development district.

The Avon Lake Regional Water System was established with a filtration plant in 1926, the same year as the powr plant.

It has expanded from a local provider to a regional hub, serving 200,000 residents over 7 counties and handles water filtration, sewage treatment and infrastructure maintenance for surrounding communities.

Avon Lake is also a production site for Ford Vehicles in the form of the Ford Avon Lake Plant, also known as the Ohio Assembly Plant, one of Ford’s major assembly facilities in the United States, particularly commercial and fleet vehicles, and is a major employer in the region.

The previously-mentioned Lake Shore Electric Railway ran along Avon Lake’s Electric Boulevard.

The railway’s right-of-way was turned into this major thoroughfare, and it was named after the Lake Shore Electric Railway.

Interurbans functioned as streetcars between cities and were worldwide, and made to go away for the most part a long time ago.

Just a few remain in operation compared to what there once was, like this one on the Isle of Man in the United Kingdom, which is an interurban that connects the island’s capital Douglas with Laxey in the east and Ramsey in the north.

As you can see, the interurban is travelling on a track that is on top of a cliff or bluff that looks like sheared-off land, right next to the water’s edge.

Avon Point in Avon Lake is a prominent residential and scenic point extending into Lake Erie known for its shale reef and clay flat topography.

Electric Boulevard runs very close to it.

We are told that Lake Erie’s clay flats are extensive, submerged or semi-exposed lakebed areas that are composed of dense cohesive clay and fine silt deposited from glacial lakes a long time ago.

Clay flats are common in the central basin of Lake Erie, where an estimated 77% of the Ohio portion of the lakebed is composed of silt and clay, making these flats a dominant feature of the underwater environment.

I beg to differ from the official explanation of glacial lakes because I believe there is another explanation that we have not been told about, which is that of a recent cataclysm involving the destruction of key infrastructure of the Earth’s original energy grid, like railways, lighthouses and star forts.

There are hints of something of a cataclysmic nature taking place found in our historical narrative, like the New Madrid Earthquakes in the winter of 1811 and 1812, three of which were estimated to be the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the United States, that the USGS estimated were between 7 and 8 on the Richter Scale.

The first large one took place on December 16th of 1811; the second one on January 23rd of 1812; and the third large one on February 7th of 1812.

Descriptions of what happened during the first one included rolling ground; uprooted trees; huge chasms opening up and swallowing whatever was above; the Mississippi River flowing backwards; and general pandemonium from frightened people.

The series of earthquakes in the New Madrid region dramatically affected the landscape, causing bank failures along the Mississippi River; destroyed entire communities; caused landslides along the Chickasaw Bluffs in Tennessee and Kentucky; large tracts of land subsided on the Mississippi flood plain; and liquified subsurface sediment spread over a large area at great distances.

Liquefaction was described as widespread and severe.

Sand blows, described as large sandy deposits resulting from an eruption of water and sand to the ground surface, formed over an area of 4,015-square-miles, or 10,400-square-kilometers.

This is a photograph of soil liquefaction that occurred during the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred on September 28th of 2018 on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

It is interesting to note that we are told after all of this devastation in the New Madrid Region, it took three-years to get federal action on disaster relief for the region with the onset of the War of 1812, with Congress finally approving $50,000 for the New Madrid Relief Act on February 17th of 1815, making it the nation’s first disaster relief of its kind.

The Act provided that anyone who lost land due to the earthquake was eligible to receive between 160 and 640 “like acres” of land elsewhere in Missouri.

But what we are told ended up happening was land agents arriving in the area to buy up the acreage and conned many New Madrid residents, offering them pennies on the dollar, and speculators subsequently claimed the new lands, and that of the 516 certificates issued by Congress, only 20 went to New Madrid residents, with most being held by people in St. Louis.

At any rate, Lake Erie is the shallowest and smallest by volume of the five lakes, and has an average depth of 63-feet, or 19-meters.

It is divided into three basins.

The Western Basin, and Lake St. Clair in the Detroit-Windsor area connected to Lake Erie by the Detroit River, are quite shallow, with depths throughout ranging from 0- to -10-meters, or 33-feet.

The Central Basin is somewhat deeper, with depths ranging from 0- to 25-meters, or 0 – 82-feet.

The Eastern Basin is the deepest, with depths ranging from 0- to 64-meters, or 0- to 210-feet, where the deepest point of Lake Erie is marked by an “X” circled in red, making it the only Great Lake whose deepest point is above sea-level.

The depth contrast of the shallow western-end and the deep eastern-end causes water to pile-up when strong winds push the lake-water from Toledo on the western end to Buffalo on the eastern end, causing the water to pile up on the Buffalo-end, and then the resulting “sloshing effect” causes the water to rebound and return to the western end when the winds subside.

Lake Erie is more prone to seiches than the other Great Lakes.

A “seiche” is the name for a standing wave in an enclosed, or partially-enclosed, body of water.

The seiches of Lake Erie are known to drain water out of one end of the lake and cause extreme flooding at the other end.

There are numerous of shipwrecks around Avon Point.

Lake Erie has one of the highest concentrations of shipwrecks anywhere on Earth, with an estimated 2,000 sunken vessels and only 400 of those have been discovered.

As a matter of fact, the relatively shallow waters found throughout the Great Lakes are notorious for shipwrecks, with an estimated somewhere between 6,000 to 10,000 ships and somewhere around 30,000 lives lost.

The reasons we are typically given for the high number of shipwrecks consist of things like severe weather, heavy cargo and navigational challenges.

Moving westward on the lakeshore from Avon Lake, we come to the Lorain Harbor lighthouse and the Vermilion Lighthouse.

In-between these two lighthouses to the south are the Lorain County Regional Airport and the Lorain Raceway Park.

There are over 50 lighthouses around the shores of Lake Erie alone, and I have been tracking these as well as the lighthouses around all of the Great Lakes throughout this series.

While all of the Great Lakes have lighthouses, it is interesting to note that one of Michigan’s nicknames is “The Lighthouse State,” as it has more lighthouses than any other state.

The State of Michigan is surrounded by four-out-of-the-five Great Lakes.

Generally-speaking, Lake Superior is on the northern-side of Michigan, bordering the state’s Upper Peninsula; Lake Michigan is on the western-side; Lake Huron on the eastern-side; and Lake Erie on the southeastern-side.

I am going to talk about the Lorain Harbor and the Vermilion Lighthouses first, but before I talk about these two, I want to say a few things about lighthouses in general, and I am not saying the following without having done a great deal of research on places with lighthouses and similar terrain and water features all over the Earth.

First and foremost, I have no doubt that the original purpose of lighthouses is not what we are told, and that the people who took credit for building them did not build them.

I think “lighthouses” were quite literally referring to “a house for light” for the purposes of precisely distributing the energy generated by this gigantic integrated system that existed all over the Earth that was in perfect alignment with everything on Earth and in heaven.

I would like to thank the viewer who left the link for this video in a comment on “The Last Lighthouse Keeper Who Knew What the Light Really Powered – What He Wrote (1912)” from “The Lost Epoch” YouTube Channel.

It is an extremely thought-provoking video that I highly recommend people watch.

Here is the first minute of it, and the full video is linked in the description for this video.

Even the colossal “Statue of Liberty” was a lighthouse in Upper New York Bay, and utilized as such from November 1st of 1886 until March 1st of 1902 in our historical record, and I have found that all lighthouses were in perfect alignment with the heavens, including solar, lunar, and Milky Way alignments.

These are just few of countless examples to show you what I am talking about.

They certainly became utilized as navigational aids, but I think that was because the land sheared off and sank right beside where they were located, creating the rocky and dangerous reefs and shallow areas in the waters that the lighthouses became needed for.

Here’s what I was able to find out about the Lorain Harbor and Vermilion Lighthouses.

First, the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse.

Also known as the Lorain West Breakwater Lighthouse, it was said to have been built in 1917 by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that it is the fourth lighthouse to serve Lorain’s Black River Port.

After an automated light was installed nearby in 1965, this structure was decommissioned, and scheduled for demolition, but was saved by the community of Lorain as an historic landmark.

The fourth-order Fresnel Lens that was in this lighthouse returned to Lorain in 2014 and is on display in the Lorain Port Authority office.

It had been removed when the lighthouse was decommissioned in 1965 and stored in Cleveland.

Then loaned in 1984 as part of a renovation campaign to the Historical Society for the Charlotte-Genessee lighthouse on Lake Ontario.

There are an estimated 350 to 400 lighthouses across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence river, and of those, more than 200 lighthouses are still active as navigational aids.

Of those more than 200 lighthouses, only sixteen lighthouses have their original Fresnel Lens’, like the Dunkirk Lighthouse on Lake Erie not far from the Greater Buffalo-area.

The third-order Fresnel Lens at the Dunkirk Lighthouse is currently valued at USD $1.5-million.

In a Fresnel Lens, hundreds of pieces of specially-cut glass surround a lamp bulb, which intensifies the glow from the light and focuses rays of light that would normally be scattered into one intense beam of light that shines in a specific direction.

The Fresnel Lens could also produce an unlimited number of flashing combinations with an intensified light that could be seen at great distances.

The Vermilion Lighthouse is approximately 11-miles, or 18-kilometers, further on down the Lake Erie shoreline from the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse.

The lighthouse there today was said to have been constructed near the mouth of the Vermilion River in 1991 and dedicated in 1992.

It is said to be a replica of a lighthouse there that had been removed in 1929 from Vermilion, and moved to the St. Lawrence Seaway and reinstalled as the East Charity Shoal Light in 1935.

The Vermilion Lighthouse is illuminated with a 100-watt LED lightbulb with a 5th-order Fresnel Lens.

The 5th-order Fresnel lens in this lighthouse is described as an acryclic-lens that was a reproduction of the 1877 Barbier and Fenestre Fresnel Lens of the original lighthouse.

The Lake Shore Electric Railway that was in operation from 1901 to 1938, ran right along the shore near these two lighthouses.

There is a historical marker at Vermilion’s Rotary Park commemorating the interurban line that once ran through here.

It is at the site where the Lake Shore Electric Railway crossed a bridge over the Vermilion River.

Known at one time as the “Greatest Electric Railway,” the Lake Shore Electric Railway along the southern shore of Lake Erie could reach speeds of 60-mph, or 97-kph.

There are still active rail-lines running all along the Lake Erie shore-line, including through Vermilion and Lorain, with CSX, Norfolk Southern and the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad running freight, and Amtrak running passenger service through the Lake Shore Limited Line, and is considered a high-traffic rail corridor.

The Lorain Raceway Park and Lorain County Regional Airport are to the South and in-between Lorain and Vermilion.

The Lorain Raceway Park is an auto-racing track that first opened in 1949 as a dirt oval-track and it was paved between the 1960 and 1961 racing seasons.

It hosts short-track racing events like stock cars and sprint cars.

The Lorain County Regional Airport is located in the New Russia Township and 7-miles, or 11-kilometers, south of Lorain.

It is a general aviation reliever airport, and is a hub for corporate and private aviation.

It provides relief in the event a primary or commercial airport requires either temporary or permanent additional capacity.

From the Vermilion-area, we are heading into Sandusky, which is roughly mid-way between Cleveland and Toledo.

On the way into Sandusky, I would like to take a look at the area around Nickel Plate Beach, and the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility.

In our historical narrative, what became the public Nickel Plate Beach started out as a tourism spot known as “Otto’s Camp” before the Village of Huron entered into a lease in 1958 for $25/year for 11.6-acres from the New York, Chicago & St. Louis Railroad Company, otherwise known as the “Nickel Plate Road” as previously-mentioned.

Nickel Plate Beach itself is known for its swimming, volleyball, and picnic areas with grills.

There are also no lifeguards on duty at Nickel Plate Beach, and it is known for the occurrence of dangerous rip currents.

Rip currents are dangerous and narrow, fast-moving channels of water that flow from the beach out into the body of water in which they are occurring, and often form in gaps near sand-bars and structures like piers.

They are considered

The Nickel Plate Beach Fishing Pier on the west-end of the Nickel Plate Beach is called a stone-lined jetty that is a popular spot for fishing, birding and viewing the Huron Harbor Lighthouse.

The Huron Harbor Lighthouse is located at the end of the west pier of the Huron Harbor.

The current lighthouse at this location was said to have been designed in the “Art Deco” style of the 1930s, and first lit in 1936.

Still in use today, the light was automated in 1972, and the tower’s lantern room was removed and replaced by a beacon.

Here is a view of the Huron Harbor Lighthouse in an alignment with the Milky Way.

The Huron Harbor Impoundment area is right next to the lighthouse.

It is a roughly 70-acre, or 28-hectare, diked containment facility that was said to have been constructed in 1975 to hold dredged sediment from the harbor.

It is managed by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility is a relatively short-distance to the southwest of the Nickel Plate Beach and Huron Harbor area.

The NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility is a remote campus of the Glenn Research Center mentioned previously next to the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

It is home to some of the world’s largest space simulation test facilities, where ground tests are conducted for the U. S. and International space and aeronautics communities.

Next I am going to turn my attention to Sandusky first by entering the area first from the Lake Erie shoreline just west of Huron Harbor and Nickel Plate Beach.

I am going to be taking a look at the Sawmill Creek Golf Course and Sawmill Creek Beach; the Plum Brook Country Club; the Pump Station for Plum Brook Ordnance; the Sheldon Marsh State Nature Preserve; the Dildine Ditch; and Heidelberg Materials Aggregates.

First, the Sawmill Creek Golf Course, Sawmill Creek Beach and Plum Creek Country Club.

The Sawmill Creek Golf Course is located right next to Lake Erie, like other golf courses we have seen along the way.

First opened in 1974, it is a semi-private golf course located 45-minutes from both downtown Cleveland and downtown Toledo.

It is known for its rolling hills, pristine fairways, and stunning water features, and considered to be one of Ohio’s finest golfing destinations.

Sawmill Creek Beach is a small private beach that is available exclusively for guests of the Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts.

More cut-and-shaped stone blocks are visible at this location.

The Plum Brook Country Club is right across the railroad tracks from the Sawmill Creek Golf Course and the Sawmill Creek Beach.

The Plum Brook Country Club is a private member country club and is also advertised as a wedding venue.

We are told it was first established as a private club sometime around 1914 and the 18-hole golf course first opening in 1919 and the historic club house first opening in 1920.

Over the years, it has hosted golf legends like Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead and Ben Hogan.

Just up the shoreline from Sawmill Creek Beach we come to the Pump Station that was originally for the Plum Brook Ordnance Works, as well as the Sheldon Marsh States Nature Preserve, and just on the other side of the railroad tracks from there is what is known as the Dildine Ditch.

First, the pump station that was originally for the Plum Brook Ordnance Works and became part of NASA’s Plum Brook Station.

The history we are told about the Pump Station and Water Intake for Plum Brook Ordnance Works is that it was constructed in 1941 to support World War II explosives production.

The pump station and two underground water lines were said to have been installed here in the spring and summer of 1941 as a crucial part of the Plum Brook Ordnance Works, which was used to manufacture massive amounts of TNT, the major high-explosive used in World War II ordnances.

Then at what became Plum Brook Station, NASA was said to have built a 60-megawatt nuclear research reactor for potential space applications that operated from 1961 to 1973.

The Plum Brook Reactor used the water intake from Lake Erie for cooling and moderation.

The historic water intake for the Plum Brook Ordnance Works/Station is located in-between the Sheldon Marsh States Nature Preserve and the Sawmill Beach Resort-area.

The Sheldon Marsh State Nature Preserve is a 472-acre, or 191-hectare, area that is one of the last relatively undeveloped stretches of shoreline in the Sandusky area, and is protected for conservation purposes.

It contains diverse ecosystems in its relatively small space, including wetlands, hardwood and swamp forests; old fields and pine plantations; and mudflats.

More thoughts on this to come shortly.

The Dildine Ditch and Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates near these locations caught my eye.

First, the Dildine Ditch.

It is a waterway that flows into the Dildine Pond, and bisects the Osborn MetroPark from southwest to northeast.

The Osborn MetroPark is located right next to the Plum Brook Country Club on one side of it, and the railroad tracks on the other.

It is described as a man-made ditch or canal that was constructed in 1923 for drainage or water management to make agriculture possible in what was originally marshy-land.

These days it is a popular kayaking and fishing spot.

I seriously question that it was built when it was said to have been built, and believe that it was originally part of a canal system here.

According to our historical narrative, Sandusky was never considered a canal hub the same way as other Ohio cities with the Ohio and Erie Canal linking the Ohio River to Lake Erie at Cleveland and the Miami and Erie Canal connecting Cincinnati to Toledo.

The Sandusky-area was said to have instead numerous drainage ditches and minor canals like the Dildine Ditch built mainly in the mid-to-late 1800s and early 1900s designed to drain the Great Black Swamp-type wetlands that once covered northern Ohio, and I will go in-depth about the Great Black Swamp shortly since we are near its historical location.

Keep in mind here what I’ve said previously about my belief that the Great Lakes were formed from tremendous amounts of water from the outflow of the waterfalls and the interconnected hydrological system including canals when the original energy grid was destroyed.

I believe the destruction of this energy grid was a worldwide event, and that the surface of the Earth was subsequently destroyed around its key infrastructure, which besides waterfalls, included components like canals, rail infrastructure, lighthouses, and what we know of as “forts,” which subsequently turned the landscape we see today into lakes, dunes, deserts, swamps, bogs, or causing the land to shear off and/or become submerged.

Also, the Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates near these locations caught my eye.

I have consistently found places like these throughout my research of what is found around the Great Lakes for this series.

It is a supplier of cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and other building materials.

This is a good place to assert my belief that the aggregate and cement industry is built upon pulverizing ancient stone masonry.

It’s not supposed to be there in our historical narrative, so we don’t even conceive of it, so certain industries can do whatever they want because it doesn’t exist.

These photos are all connected with the Dolese Quarry, based in Oklahoma, which is a major company providing aggregates, concrete, and products used for building.

This was the first example that I became aware of when I started waking up to all of this when I was living in Oklahoma between 2012 and 2016.

This photo was taken of a roundabout in Arizona, with ancient masonry blocks in the foreground; the road sign saying Cement Plant Road in the middle of the picture; and in the distance you are seeing the Cement Plant in Clarkdale, Arizona.

And there’s plenty of ancient masonry everywhere in this area, so they will never, ever run out of raw material.

There is an inexhaustible supply of unrecognized masonry all over the world.

Next, I am going to take a look at some other places in Sandusky, going from west-to-east, starting at Sandusky Falls on the western-side; the Lower Bay and Dock Channels & the Battery Park Marina on the Lower Sandusky Bay Waterfront; some places in the Central Business District of Sandusky, like the Merry-Go-Round Museum and the Erie County Courthouse; and the Kiwanis Baseball Park, the Sandusky City Water Works, the Pipe Creek Wilderness Areas, Cedar Point Drive and Cedar Point Road on the eastern-side of Sandusky next to Lake Erie.

First, Sandusky Falls on Cold Creek on the western-side of Sandusky, close to Sandusky Bay.

Sandusky Falls is described as a small waterfall that can be viewed while dining at the Margaritaville Restaurant.

Next, the Lower Bay Channel, Dock Channel and the Battery Park Marina on the Lower Sandusky Bay Waterfront.

But first, a little bit about Sandusky Bay.

The Sandusky Bay is described as a large shallow, estuary of Lake Erie.

It is separated from Lake Erie by a long sandbar and marsh system, with openings that connect it to the lake.

It is crossed in the middle by the Thomas A. Edison Memorial Bridge carrying US Route 2 across the bay, and the Sandusky Bay Bridge, which is a railroad bridge.

It is one of the shallowest parts of Lake Erie’s coastal system.

Sandusky Bay is known for sediment-heavy water and shifting levels due to wind from previously-mentioned seiches.

We are told because of the shallowness and variable conditions, channels are essential for boating and shipping.

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges the main shipping channels in Sandusky Bay every year or every few years depending on funding and sediment build-up.

The Lower Bay Channel is classified as a manmade canal/channel in Erie County, and part of a broader system of waterways connecting the bay to marinas, marshes and Lake Erie.

The Dock Channel is a local navigation channel that is a dredged access lane to docks, marinas, and industrial waterfronts that is maintained to be deeper than the surrounding shallow bay areas so boats can safely reach docking areas.

The Lower Bay Channel is used primarily for fishing, recreation and handles bulk cargo like coal and limestone.

The Battery Park Marina is one of the main boating hubs on Sandusky Bay, and is a full-service base for boating on Lake Erie, and one of the most convenient jumping-off points for western Lake Erie boating.

I was curious about the history of this location, especially because of the name “Battery Park,” and these are a few things that I was able to find out about it.

The original 1818 plat of Sandusky, known as the Kilbourne Plat, called for the installation of two gun batteries – one at the east-end and one at the west-end of the waterfront as look-out points for a British attack by water, but no forts were ever built.

We are told that by 1853, this eastern area was mostly enclosed by the rail-line constructed by the Cleveland and Toledo Railroad going through downtown Sandusky.

The area where the east battery was supposed to be was mostly water.

Over a period of years, land was filled in by various business owners.

Long-story short, starting in 1961, a lease was granted for a showplace marina, and remains so today.

The name “Battery Park” is seen in many places, and has a very specific historical meaning from military terminology.

In our historical narrative, cities with a “Battery Park” was a place where a group of cannon known as a “battery” were positioned together for defense to protect a city or harbor, often along a water front.

Perhaps the most famous “Battery Park” is at the southern tip of Manhattan, the historical location of Fort Amsterdam, which was a classic star fort said to have been surrendered by the Dutch to the British in 1664 and Castle Clinton, also known as the “West Battery,” a circular fort said to have been built of red sandstone between 1808 and 1811, and the first immigration center of the United States before Ellis Island, between 1855 and 1890.

This brings us to meanings of the word “battery.”

One is “a device that produces electricity; may have several primary or secondary cells arranged in parallel or series.”

And another is “the heavy fire of artillery to saturate an area rather than hit a specific target.”

I find these historic forts worldwide, which are often actually called “batteries” and nowadays “star forts,” arranged in pairs or clusters, some still standing and some not.

For an example, I can make a good case that there were four pairs of star forts, with each pair situated along various points of the Lower and Upper New York Bays, even though the physical structure of what was called Fort Gibson on Ellis Island is long buried and gone.

I believe that these fortifications in our narrative originally functioned as batteries for the Earth’s original grid system, in the same way that the batteries we use in our daily lives to produce electricity for our various devices.

Next I am going to look at a few places in Sandusky’s Central Business District not far from the waterfront area I was just looking at, including Washington Park; the Erie County Courthouse; and the Merry-Go-Round Museum.

But first I am going to talk about the 1818 Kilbourne Plat that involves this area with Washington Square featuring prominently on a geometric pattern in a grid in the original plat map that that is visible in this Google Earth screenshot.

We are told that the city plan of Sandusky was an unusual and interesting layout for an early American city, with its standard rectangular street grid; diagonal streets cutting across the grid; and symmetrical blocks and intersections.

Hector Kilbourne was the freemason credited with the survey and design of Sandusky, and he was the Master of the first Masonic Lodge that was founded in Sandusky in 1819.

The Sandusky city design is not different from what we see in other places with its geometry.

For example, in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo City Hall, the seat of the city’s government, is located at 65 Niagara Square, which is a square said to be in the original 1805 radial street pattern designed by Joseph Ellicott for the village of New Amsterdam from which eight streets radiated from this central hub.

I found a similar street lay-out when I was looking at Goderich on the Ontario-side of Lake Huron.

Today’s Courthouse Park is marked “Market Place” on the street plan of Goderich, centrally-placed in a geometric configuration also where eight streets radiate from it.

Courthouse Park in Goderich brought to mind the “Place de L’Etoile” in Paris, which has the Arch de Triomphe sitting in the center of twelve radiating streets.

Today’s Washington Park in Sandusky is a central green space that is known for its historic “Boy with the Boot” fountain, its floral clock, and it is located in front of the Erie County Courthouse.

The “Boy with the Boot” fountain is a zinc statue depicting a boy holding a leaking boot, and has become one of the primary symbols of the city.

Come to find out, it is one of the many statues found around the world featuring the same theme of a boy holding a leaking boot, like this one in the Kingsway Garden in the “Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Gardens,” in Cleethorpes in England’s Northeast Lancashire.

Washington Park is also known for its floral clock.

It keeps track of the time and date, as well as being designed and maintained with a colorful array of seasonal flowers.

This brought to mind the Peacock Topiary Gardens in the Parc-St. Pierre in front of the L’Hotel de Ville, or Town Hall, of Calais in France.

This is a comparison of the clock tower of the Town Hall in Calais on the left, with the Elizabeth Tower at the Westminster Palace in London on the right.

Interesting to note that in our historical narrative, the Town Hall in Calais was said to have been constructed starting in 1911; had to be delayed because of World War I between 1914 and 1918; and was finally completed by 1925.

The construction of the Elizabeth Tower in London as part of the new Palace of Westminster was said to have started in 1843 and completed in 1859.

The Erie County Courthouse is adjacent to Washington Park in Sandusky.

This is what we are told about it.

There was a contest for the design of the courthouse, and the winning design for it was constructed by 1874.

It was said to have been constructed in the Second Empire Architectural style, also known as the Napoleon III or Haussmann Architectural-style that was said to have originated in the Second French Empire between 1852 and 1870.

Then we are told the courthouse was extensively remodeled as part of President Roosevelt’s New Deal Works Progress Administration between 1936 and 1939, and the building no longer looks the same.

The Merry-Go-Round Museum is in the next block west of the Erie County Courthouse.

The Merry-Go-Round Museum is located in the Old Sandusky Post Office.

It is dedicated to the history and art of carousels, including what we are told was a restored full-sized 1939 carousel.

The Old Sandusky Post Office was said to have been a neoclassical building built between 1925 and 1927, which would have been right before the Great Depression.

In addition to the post office, it housed U. S. Customs, the FBI, and the National Weather Service.

The building has served as the Merry-Go-Round Museum since 1990.

This round building in Sandusky brought to mind the round Theatre du Rond-Point in Paris, a performing arts venue, and said to be the only building to still remain standing from the 1855 Exposition in Paris.

The Universal Exposition of the Industry of All the Nations was in Paris on the Champs-Elysees, from May 15th to November 15th in 1855, early in the reign of Emperor Napoleon III.

The Theatre du Rond-Point is located on one of the most famous roundabouts in Paris near the Champs-Elysee, though it is smaller than the nearby Etoile Roundabout of the Arc de Triomphe.

Now I am going to take a look back in Sandusky at one of the places where Lake Erie meets Sandusky Bay, in-between the Sheldon Marsh State Nature Preserve and the land which contains the famous Cedar Point Amusement Park.

I am going to check out Cedar Point Road, Cedar Point Drive, and the area in-between containing the Kiwanis Baseball Park, Sandusky Water Distribution and Pipe Creek Wilderness Area.

First, Cedar Point Road.

Cedar Point Road is local road on a narrow strip of land that runs parallel to Lake Erie on one-side and Sandusky Bay on the other-side, along the eastern side of what is known as the Cedar Point Peninsula.

There are expensive, lakefront homes on Cedar Point Road.

There are older, cottage-style homes; updated lake houses and larger luxury homes with high-end finishes.

All subject to wind, lake-effect weather, and erosion.

It has been my experience doing this research that I continually find prime real estate prized by the elites on or near ruined land, like there are some places they place an extremely high-value on over everywhere else for a reason we know nothing about.

Like the Rattray Marsh on Sheridan Creek in Mississauga, Ontario, between Toronto and Burlington.

The Rattray Park Estates is an affluent, exclusive residential area, known for large luxury homes on big lots and mature trees.

I explored this subject in-depth in my blog post: “Recovering Lost History from the Estuaries, Pine Barrens & Elite Enclaves off the Atlantic Northeast Coast of the United States.”

This includes places like Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod, and a popular summer colony for the wealthy.

In a study by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the Cost-of-Living on the island was found to be 60% higher than the national average, and the cost of housing 96% higher.

Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard was named the #1 most expensive town in the United States by Lending Tree in 2021.

Next, Cedar Point Drive is the main road accessing the Cedar Point Amusement Park between the mainland and the narrow peninsula it is situated on next to Lake Erie.

More on the Cedar Point Amusement Park shortly.

The previously-mentioned Lake Shore Electric Railway in our narrative played a major role in developing Cedar Point as a regional draw in the early 20th-century, bringing passengers in for the day for the lake, beach, and early amusements.

Sandusky became a hub where rail passengers could transfer via steamboats or ferries to reach the Cedar Point Peninsula.

Next I want to take a look at the area on the mainland that is right next to Cedar Point Drive where the Kiwanis Baseball Park, Sandusky Water Distribution facilities and Pipe Creek Wildlife Areas are found.

First, the Kiwanis Baseball Park got my interest because it seems like a strange place to have one.

I have long-wondered about a connection between athletic fields to the Earth’s grid system since finding a baseball-field in another strange place, which was one sandwiched between a star fort called Fort Negley and the railroad yards in Nashville…

…and the connection of railroads to star forts when I found the former location of the Fort of Pensacola on the bottom right..

…and this map shows its previous location with railyards just below the former location of the Fort of Pensacola, the lay-out of which immediately reminded me of circuit board diagrams.

Next the Sandusky Water Treatment/Distribution facility known as the “Big Island Water Works” is directly adjacent to the Pipe Creek Wildlife/Wilderness Area.

The water treatment plant handles drinking water processing and distribution for the city, drawing water from Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay.

The Pipe Creek Wildlife Area is classified as a 97-acre, or 39-hectare, engineered wetland and marsh complex inside the Sandusky city limits.

It was said to have been built in the 1990s as a mitigation wetland to replace habitat lost to development, and described as diked marshes with controlled water levels.

The Pipe Creek Wildlife Area is a birding hotspot for ducks, geese, herons, egrets, sandpipers, rails, terns, bald eagles, and large numbers of seasonal migrating birds.

Next I am going to look at the Cedar Point Peninsula with the Cedar Point Amusement Park; the Cedar Point Lighthouse, as well as the Breakwater lighthouse just off-shore; Johnson’s Island; the Lakeside Marblehead area and Lighthouse State Park; and the Lakeside Daisy State Nature Preserve.

First, one of the places Sandusky is best known for Cedar Point, one of the world’s most famous amusement parks, particularly known for its large number of roller coaster rides, of which there are 18.

Cedar Point has been owned and operated by Six Flags since 2024.

First opening in 1870, Cedar Point is said to the second-oldest operating amusement park in the United States after Lake Compounce in Connecticut which first opened in 1846.

Cedar Point was said to have started out as a lakeside resort with a beer garden, dance hall, and bathhouse, but that by the 1890s it shifted to rides and entertainment, with its first roller coaster debuting in 1892, the Switchback Railway.

We are told Cedar Point was considered a testing ground for roller coaster technology, with many industry milestones achieved there like height, speeds and inversions that influenced parks around the world.

The Cedar Point Amusement Park was not called a classic trolley park in our narrative, in that it was not said to have been built or owned by a streetcar company, but that it instead evolved as a “trolley-park-style” destination, with rail and streetcar connections from Sandusky making it easier for people coming for the day to visit, and offered picnic grounds, beaches and dances to encourage repeat visits and transportation use.

The historic Cedar Point Lighthouse on the northern tip of the Cedar Point Peninsula is on the grounds of the Cedar Point Amusement Park, and is part of the park’s “Lighthouse Park Cottage and Camping Area.”

The structure that stands today was said to have been completed in 1862, which would have been in the middle of the American Civil War, and served as a navigational aid until 1909, the same year the light-tower was removed from the top of it.

Over the years, it was in use by the Federal Government as a buoy depot, radio beacon station and a search-and-rescue station.

It was acquired by the Cedar Point Amusement Park in 1987, and we are told they refurbished it and reconstructed the light-tower, and it opened in 2001 as part of the vacation cottage development.

The Sandusky Harbor Breakwater Lighthouse is located just off-shore from Cedar Point.

In 1993, the current one was said to have replaced an earlier one at this location.

Next, Johnson’s Island.

It is located in Sandusky Harbor between the Marblehead Peninsula and downtown Sandusky.

Johnson’s Island was known historically for a couple of things.

One is that it was the location of a Prisoner-of-War camp for Confederate Officers captured during the American Civil War.

Another is that it was the location of “The Johnson’s Island Pleasure Resort.”

It was a recreational destination starting in the late 19th-century that operated between 1894 and 1906, shortly after its time as a Confederate Prisoner-of-War destination.

The resort featured pavilion entertainment, baseball park and grandstand, and fishing, but faced competition from Cedar Point and had a problem with fires, and was short-lived.

It eventually became a residential area and remains so to this day.

Next, the Marblehead Peninsula is the location of the Lakeside Marblehead area and Lighthouse State Park, and the Lakeside Daisy State Nature Preserve.

The Marblehead Peninsula juts into Lake Erie, and separates the open Lake from Sandusky Bay.

The Marblehead Peninsula is famous for the Marblehead Lighthouse, the oldest continuously-operating lighthouse on the American-side of the Great Lakes.

In our historical narrative, it was first lit in 1822.

It sits on a rugged limestone shoreline with views towards the Lake Erie Islands and Cedar Point on clear days.

We are told the Marblehead Peninsula exists geologically because of what is called “Columbus Limestone,” which early settlers mistook for marble, which is how it got its name.

The area has been heavily quarried for limestone both in the past and in the present.

There is still a massive limestone quarry operation in and around the communities of Marblehead and Lakeside, and is operated as the LaFarge-Marblehead Quarry.

It is one of the largest quarries in Ohio, and has been a major industrial site on the peninsula for more than a century.

In our historical narrative, we are told the Lakeside and Marblehead Railroad was built in the late 1800s by quarry companies, and was used primarily to haul stone to mainland rail connections near Danbury and later other regional connections.

Its main purpose was hauling crushed limestone from the huge Marblehead quarries to steel mills, construction markets and Great Lakes shipping docks.

The railroad was in operation from 1886 to the late 20th-century.

It was also used for passenger service, particularly in the “resort-era,” when Lakeside and Lake Erie resorts were booming in the late 19th- and early 20th-centuries.

The Lakeside Daisy State Nature Preserve actually sits on old limestone quarry land surrounded by the active quarry operation, and protects the only substantial United States population of the Lakeside Daisy which grows on the exposed limestone on the Marblehead Peninsula.

The preserve was officially protected in 1988 after conservationists pushed to save the remaining habitat from quarry destruction.

Their habitat is called an “alvar,” which is described as a flat limestone landscape, with almost no sun exposure and harsh growing conditions.

The Lakeside Daisy can survive there, but most plants can’t survive.

This location on the Marblehead Peninsula brings to mind a place I came across following a long-distance alignment through the Yorkshire Dales National Park in northern England called Malham Ash, which is actually called a limestone pavement.

The definition of the word pavement is this: 1) a hard, smooth surface, especially of a public area or thoroughfare, that will bear travel; and 2) the material with which such a surface is made.