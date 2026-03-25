In this part of the series, I will follow the Lake Erie shoreline west from the Buffalo-area to Downtown Cleveland, Ohio, and in the next part of the series I will pick up the journey in West Cleveland and continue going around the entire lakeshore.

So far I have looked in-depth at cities and places all around the shores of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Ontario, paying particular attention to lighthouses; railroad and streetcar history; waterfalls, wetlands and dunes; interstates and highways; golf courses, airports and race tracks; major corporate players; mines and mining; labor relations; and many other things.

As a way of focusing my research, I will specifically follow the location of lighthouses and waterfalls around Lake Erie as I have been doing in this series as this particular focus has yielded a great deal of information as to what I believe happened here and our hidden history.

I believe there was a highly-sophisticated and highly-controlled hydrological and electrical system throughout the Great Lakes Region that was an integral part of the Earth’s original free energy grid system, and as we go through the information available to find along the way, I will continue to show you exactly why I think the Great Lakes were formed from tremendous amounts of water from the outflow of the waterfalls and the interconnected hydrological system when the original energy grid was destroyed and as quickly as possible, was replaced by nonrenewable energy resources that exist in limited supplies.

I believe the destruction of this energy grid was a worldwide event, and that the surface of the Earth was subsequently destroyed around its key infrastructure, which besides waterfalls, included components like lighthouses, rail infrastructure, canals, and what we know of as “forts,” and turned the landscape we see today into lakes, dunes, deserts, swamps, bogs, or causing the land to shear off and/or become submerged.

I have finally arrived at Lake Erie, the last of the five Great Lakes of North America for me to take a look at.

Like Lake Ontario, Lake Huron and Lake Superior, Lake Erie is located on the International Boundary between Canada and the United States.

The Canadian Province of Ontario occupies most of its northern-shore, along witht the States of Michigan on the northwestern- and Ohio on the western-shore; Ohio and Pennsylvaniaon the southern-shore, and New York on the southern and southeastern-shore.

Lake Erie is the fourth-largest Great Lake by surface volume, but the shallowest and smallest by volume of the five lakes.

Lake Erie has an average depth of 63-feet, or 19-meters, and is divided into three basins.

The Western Basin, and Lake St. Clair in the Detroit-Windsor area connected to Lake Erie by the Detroit River, are quite shallow, with depths , throughout ranging from 0- to -10-meters, or 33-feet.

The Central Basin is somewhat deeper, with depths ranging from 0- to 25-meters, or 0 – 82-feet.

The Eastern Basin is the deepest, with depths ranging from 0- to 64-meters, or 0- to 210-feet, where the deepest point of Lake Eriemarked by an “X” circled in red, making it the only Great Lake whose deepest point is above sea-level.

The depth contrast of the shallow western-end and the deep eastern-end causes water to pile-up when strong winds push the lake-water east or west.

This results in a phenomenon known as a “seiche,” which happens strong winds push the lake water east or west, causing the water to pile up, or drain, and which Lake Erie is more prone to than the other Great Lakes.

A “seiche” is the name for a standing wave in an enclosed, or partially-enclosed, body of water.

The seiches of Lake Erie are known to drain water out of one end of the lake and cause extreme flooding at the other end.

Lake Erie also has the shortest average water residence time of the Great Lakes at 2.7-years, meaning the average time that water spends in a particular lake.

Lake Erie is also the warmest of the Great Lakes because it is the shallowest, and frequently reaches peak water temperatures in the 70 to 80-degree Fahrenheit-range, or upper 20-degree-Celsius-range, in the summer months of July and August, and more during heat waves.

The Lake Erie Region is known as the “Thunderstorm Capital of Canada” as well, with impressive displays of lightning.

The relatively shallow waters found throughout the Great Lakes are notorious for shipwrecks, with an estimated somewhere between 6,000 to 10,000 ships and somewhere around 30,000 lives lost.

The reasons we are given for the high number of shipwrecks consist of things like severe weather, heavy cargo and navigational challenges.

Lake Erie has one of the highest concentrations of shipwrecks anywhere on Earth, with an estimated 2,000 sunken vessels and only 400 of those have been discovered.

There are over 50 lighthouses around the shores of Lake Erie, most of which I will be including in this journey.

I already looked at the lighthouses shown here that go up the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair, and St. Clair River to the southern tip of Lake Huron in Part 3 of the series on the Michigan-side of Lake Huron.

While all of the Great Lakes have lighthouses, it is interesting to note that one of Michigan’s nicknames is “The Lighthouse State,” as it has more lighthouses than any other state.

The State of Michigan is surrounded by four-out-of-the-five Great Lakes.

Generally-speaking, Lake Superior is on the northern-side of Michigan, bordering the state’s Upper Peninsula; Lake Michigan is on the western-side; Lake Huron on the eastern-side; and Lake Erie on the southeastern-side.

In our historical narrative, we are told Europeans started entering the Niagara River-area between Lake Ontario and Lake Erie in the 17th-century, with Frenchman Robert de la Salle given the credit for building Fort Conti at the mouth of the Niagara River in 1679, as a base for exploring for the Northwest Passage to Japan and China to extend France’s trade.

The location we are given for Fort Conti is Old Fort Niagara where the Niagara River meets Lake Ontario.

Robert de la Salle was accompanied by Belgian priest, missionary, and explorer of the North American interior, Franciscan Father Louis Hennepin, said to have been the first European to see the Niagara Falls.

Father Hennepin was a contemporary of the French Jesuit Father Jacques Marquette, who explored all over Lake Superior, Lake Michigan and Green Bay in our historical narrative.

While the Franciscans were members of related-religious orders said to have been founded by the highly-venerated and gentle St. Francis of Assisi in 1209, the Patron Saint of Animals, the Environment and Italy…

…I think the Franciscans played a similar role as the Jesuits with regards to what took place here in subverting the indigenous peoples and real history of the Americas.

The Franciscans were called the vanguard of missionary activity in the New World, but I definitely think they were also an active part of the cover-up and subversion of the original advanced civilization and its people here and in other parts of the world.

Let’s find out what a close look around Lake Erie tells us about this civilization that is missing from our collective awareness and our history books.

The first place I am going to look at on Lake Erie is Buffalo, New York’s second-largest city, and the county seat of Erie County.

Buffalo serves as a major gateway for travel and commerce across the Canadian border, forming part of the bi-national Buffalo-Niagara Region and Buffalo-Niagara Falls metropolitan area.

Niagara Falls, just to the north of Buffalo, is at the International Boundary between the United States and Canada, with the city of Niagara Falls in New York on one side, and the city of Niagara Falls in Ontario on the other.

Grand Island is situated in-between the Niagara Falls-area and the Buffalo-area.

It is the largest Island in the Niagara River in New York, and I looked at Grand Island in-depth in Part 5 of this series.

These are some of the places I am going to be looking at in the Buffalo-area, including places like the Black Rock Lock; the Peace Bridge; Delaware Park and the Martin House attributed to Frank Lloyd Wright, the Buffalo River; the three lighthouses in Buffalo; some of the canals in Buffalo; the Caz Creek Waterfalls, the Tifft Nature Preserve; Highmark Stadium; and a few other places as well.

Interstate-190 connects Interstate-90 in Buffalo with the International Border at Lewiston, where it crosses the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and from there becomes Ontario Highway 405.

Interesting to note that parts of Interstate 190 were built along the Rights-of-Way of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and the Erie Canal.

Heading north out of Buffalo, Interstate-190 follows the eastern edge of the Black Rock Channel.

The Black Rock Channel is 3.5-miles, or 5.6-kilometers, -long, and extends from Buffalo Harbor to the Black Rock Lock.

The Black Rock Lock allows vessels to bypass rapids on the Niagara River at the outlet of Lake Erie.

We are told it was the first lock was constructed by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1833 for the Erie Canal, and that it was enlarged in 1913.

The Tonawanda Channel, in the Niagara River on the eastern-side of Grand Island, is dredged and maintained to allow boat traffic to enter the canal system from the Niagara River or vice versa, and is the western terminus of the modern Erie Canal, as well as connecting the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda in New York.

The Erie Canal in New York State runs for 351-miles, or 565-kilometers, between Lake Erie at Buffalo to the Hudson River near Albany.

It was said to have been constructed starting on July 4th of 1817 and first opened on October 26th of 1825.

In our historical narrative, the opening of the Erie Canal made it the first navigable waterway connecting the Atlantic region to the Great Lakes, and accelerated the settlement of the Great Lakes region, the westward expansion of the United States as it greatly reduced the cost of transporting people and goods across the Appalachian mountains.

According to what we have been told, the Erie Canal was built during the American Canal Age.

We are told the American Canal Age was between 1790 and 1855, and started in Pennsylvania, where the first legislation surveying canals was first passed in 1762.

We are told that the “Main Line of Public Works” was passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature in 1826, and that it funded the construction of various transportation systems, including canal, road, and railroad.

We are told the lower section of the Lehigh Canal was built between Easton, Pennsylvania and Mauch Chunk, now known as Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, with construction said to have been started in 1818, and completed in 1838.

This map also has a caption at the bottom that says this was the original Lehigh Valley Railroad line as well, which was said to have opened in 1855.

This would be connected to the same Lehigh Valley Railway that I mentioned that parts of Interstate-190 were built along the Rights-of-Way for, along with the Erie Canal.

The Lehigh Gorge is part of the historic Lehigh Valley Railway, and what’s left is operates as a Scenic Railway, and today otherwise its abandoned railroad tracks are a recreational rail-trail.

It is one of many places I know of off the top of my head featuring the co-location of S-shaped river bends, railroads, canals, gorges, and waterfalls.

The Lehigh Gorge is described as a “steep-walled gorge carved by a river, thick vegetation, rock-outcroppings, and waterfalls characterize the state park.”

The Lehigh Gorge Trail follows more than 20-miles, or 32-kilometers of the Delaware and Lehigh Trail, part of the larger Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

The Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor preserves the historic pathway that carried coal and iron ore from Wilkes-Barre to Philadelphia.

The Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor was also known as the “Anthracite Region” where the story of “where America was built” began.

Anthracite coal is the purest form of coal.

We are told that the demand for anthracite coal increased in the 1820s and 1830s as coal-power replaced water power, and with the growth of the iron industry in Pennsylvania.

In Part 5 of this series on the New York-side of Lake Ontario, I found the Black Diamond Trail, a rail-trail found at Taughannock Falls State Park that was once part of the Lehigh Valley Railroad route whose Black Diamond Express once ran between Buffalo and New York City.

The term “Black Diamond” was a nickname for anthracite coal, which was a high-quality, dense, and hard coal, and a key energy source during the time we know of in our history as the Industrial Revolution.

Taughannock Falls, at 215-feet, or 66-meters, -tall, is the tallest, single-drop waterfall in the United States.

I have long suspected that waterfalls are infrastructure of some kind, and not created by natural forces over a vast periods of geological time as we have always been taught, and this journey around all of the Great Lakes has brought forward many connections to waterfalls, railroads and canals that have deliberately been obscured so that we would not know about them.

Back in Buffalo,we find the International Railway Bridge and the Peace Bridge connecting Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ontario.

First, the International Railway Bridge.

A steel-truss swing bridge, it is said to be oldest bridge at this location.

We are told it was originally been constructed between 1870 and 1873 for the International Bridge Company to provide an American link to connect the Grand Trunk Railway of Canada with American lines and designed and built by Sir Casimir Gzowski, and we are told that it was later strengthened in 1901.

It was a crucial trade link in the 19th-century and is still in use for freight traffic by the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railways today.

Sir Casimir Gzowski was a Polish-born Canadian civil engineer and political figure known for his work on a wide variety of Canadian Railways in our historical narrative, including, but not limited to, the New York and Erie Railway; the Atlantic and St. Lawrence Railway; and sections of the Grand Trunk Railway.

He was knighted by Queen Victoria in 1897.

On the American mainland, Canadian rail traffic is received by the Black Rock Railyard.

The railyard is surrounded by old residential neighborhoods and some abandoned industrial facilities.

Most of the rail-bed in the yard has been ripped up.

Interstate-190 is to the south of the railyard, as well as Scajaquada Creek, which I am certain is a covered-up canal and which empties into the Niagara River through the Black Rock Channel.

We are told the Railyard was built as the northern terminus of the Buffalo and Black Rock Railroad, a horse-powered line from downtown Buffalo.

Just to be clear, I believe all rail infrastructure everywhere was a pre-existing part of the destroyed free-energy grid system, and that it was brought back on-line initially by horse- and mule-power until other technology was developed for power.

The former CN Railyard in Fort Erie for interchange on the other side of the International Railroad Bridge was closed, and was turned into the Niagara Railway Museum.

Everything thing else that was once there, including the Roundhouse, was removed.

With regards to the Peace Bridge, we are told the idea of a bridge joining the United States and Canada was discussed as early as 1853, though actual construction of the bridge didn’t start until August 17th of 1925, and first opened on June 1st of 1927.

Typically we don’t ask questions about what we are told, because why on Earth would we be lied to, but consider if what we have been told about the construction is consistent with the engineering required to build these massive bridges.

The previously-mentioned Scajaquada Creek is connected to Buffalo’s Delaware Park.

There is a bike path that follows this creek’s northern shore almost all the way from Delaware Park to the Black Rock Channel and the Niagara River.

Scajaquada Creek starts in the Town of Lancaster, New York, which is 14-miles, or 23-kilometers, east of Buffalo, and passes through the the Town of Cheektowaga before being diverted into an underground culvert said to have been constructed in the 1920s.

We are told the creek was seen as a nuisance because people were using it as a public sewer and the only way the people of Buffalo thought would make the east-side of Buffalo more livable was to bury it where it cut across the city.

The creek travels for approximately 4-miles, or 6-kilometers, under Buffalo, before emerging from the underground at Forest Lawn Cemetery, which is next to Delaware Park.

In our historical narrative, Forest Lawn Cemetery was an historic rural cemetery that was founded in 1849, and the burial place of many historical figures including the 13th-U. S. President Millard Fillmore and his wife Abigail, among many others.

Also known as the “Rural Cemetery Movement,” these were said to have been a style of cemetery that became popular in the mid-19th-century in both the United States and Europe due to the overcrowding and health concerns of urban cemeteries.

They were typically built, we are told, around 5-miles, or 8-kilometers, outside the city in order to both be: 1) separate from the cities; and 2) close enough for visitors.

Not only that, the “Rural Cemeteries” were beautifully landscaped, containing elaborate memorials and mausoleums, and were places that the general public could go for outdoor recreation around art and sculptures, which previously had only been available to the wealthy.

We are told their popularity decreased, however, towards the end of the 19th-century due to: 1) the high cost of maintenance; 2) the development of true public parks; and 3) the perceived disorderliness of appearance due to independent ownership of family burial plots and different grave markers.

Scajaquada Creek passes over Serenity Falls in the Forest Lawn Cemetery on its way to Delaware Park.

Delaware Park was considered the centerpiece of the Buffalo Olmsted Park System, New York’s oldest system of paths and pathways, which included six parks, seven parkways, eight landscaped circles, and other public spaces, said to have been designed with Calvert Vaux between 1868 and 1876.

This famous duo of landscape architects also received credit for the design of Central Park in New York City in our historical narrative.

According to the notation on the bottom of this image of his map of the Buffalo Park System, Olmsted proclaimed that “Buffalo was the best planned city in the United States…if not the world.”

Delaware Park was so-named because of its proximity to Delaware Avenue, where the Historic District there is noteworthy for being the location of Buffalo’s Mansion Row, also nicknamed the “Millionaires’ Mile.”

At one time in our history, Buffalo had more millionaires per capita than any city in America.

We are told the mansions here were built between about 1890 and World War I, which took place between 1914 and 1918.

We are told that Olmsted dammed Scajaquada Creek to create what is called Hoyt Lake today, and that was a feature during the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo.

I have believed that Frederick Law Olmsted was a major player in the reset of our history for quite some time, and his name and attributed works have been showing up all around the Great Lakes in this series.

In our historical narrative, Frederick Law Olmsted was a journalist before becoming a prolific and celebrated landscape architect, and said to have gotten his start teaming up with Calvert Vaux in the design and creation of Central Park in New York City.

Olmsted and his firm was credited altogether with some 500 design projects, including, but not limited to, 100 public parks, 200 private estates, 50 residential communities, and 40 academic campus designs.

I talked about his role in-depth in this post “The Life & Times of Frederick Law Olmsted – A Retrospective of Reset History.”

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is an art museum on the western edge of the park, overlooking Hoyt Lake and Scajaquada Creek.

Though we are told it was originally intended to be used as the Fine Arts Pavilion for the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, it was not completed in time because of construction delays.

It was first opened to the public in 1905 as the Albright Art Gallery.

The Buffalo History Museum is located at the northwestern corner of Delaware Park, and this building was said to have been designed and constructed for the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, and the Exposition’s sole-surviving permanent structure.

Buffalo State University is situated between Delaware Park and the Black Rock Channel on Scajaquada Creek.

It was first established in 1871 as the Buffalo Normal School to train teachers.

The Richardson-Olmsted Complex is adjacent to the campus of Buffalo State University and Delaware Park.

We are told that the Richardson-Olmsted Complex is in the architectural-style called Richardsonian Romanesque, after architect Henry Hobson Richardson, who first used elements of this style in what was originally the Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane which he was said to have designed in 1870, and for which Frederick Law Olmsted was the landscape architect.

The Kirkbride Plan treatment for people with mental illsness was implemented here.

In 1854, Dr. Thomas S. Kirkbride first published what was considered the source book in the 19th-century for Psychiatric Directives entitled “On the Construction, Organization, and General Arrangements of Hospitals for the Insane, ” with some remarks on insanity and its treatment.

We are told that throughout the 19th-century, numerous psychiatric hospitals were designed and constructed according to the Kirkbride Plan across the U. S. and while numerous Kirkbride structures still exist, many have been demolished, partially-demolished, or repurposed.

The Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane was closed for that purpose in the 1970s, and became known as the Richardson-Olmsted Complex, it was repurposed as a hotel which opened in 2023.

It is considered one of the most haunted places in Buffalo, if not western New York.

Richardsonian Romanesque is described as a “free-revival style, incorporating 11th- and 12th-century southern French, Spanish, Italian Romanesque characteristics.”

Henry Hobson Richardson had a relatively short career, and didn’t even complete his architecture school training in Paris because he lost family backing because of the American Civil War, yet somehow by the time he died at a relatively young age of 47, he left behind a legacy of mind-blowingly ornate architecture!

Next, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is just to the east of Delaware Park on the other side of Buffalo State University and the Richardson-Olmsted Complex, in the Parkside East Historic District.

The design of the Darwin D. Martin House was attributed to Frank Lloyd Wright and said to have been built between 1903 – 1905.

It was said to be one of his most important projects in the Prairie School Architectural-style, which was characterized by horizontal lines, flat rooves, and broad, over-hanging eaves meant to evoke the vast, tree-less expanses of the American Prairie.

But when I look at the Martin House, I see an uneven appearance throughout the lay-out of the house and ground-floor windows, which are classic indicators of what is called the mud flood, like there is more to the building underneath the ground.

Like the Royal Opera House in Valletta, Malta, said to have been designed by the English architect Edward Middleton Barry in 1866, with windows and columns that are not level with the sloping street beside it…

…the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of the “Grand Ole Opry” from 1943 to 1974…

…and this photo taken of a street block in Kars, Armenia, to name a few of countless examples found all over the surface of the Earth.

Frank Lloyd Wright was credited with designing over 1,000 structures in a creative period spanning 70-years.

Back in 2021, I looked at Frank Lloyd Wright, Frederick Law Olmsted and Henry Hobson Richardson, as well as two other iconic Civil Engineer bridge-builders, Ralph Modjeski and John Augustus Roebling, that were all credited with the same kind of prodigious output and all occupy a prominent place in our historical narrative to explain how our infrastructure came into existence.

I think these men and many others, including the previously-mentioned Sir Casimir Gzowski, were elevated in stature and ability to provide the explanation for how previously-existing architecture and infrastructure came into existence after something very unnatural happened here in the last 200 – 300 years, wiping the builders of the original advanced civilization off the face of the Earth and from our collective memory.

Next I am going to head south to central and southern Buffalo and take a look at the Buffalo City Hall; the Buffalo River; the three lighthouses in Buffalo; some of the canals in Buffalo; the Caz Creek Waterfalls, the Tifft Nature Preserve; the Highmark Stadium; and the CSX Intermodal Terminal in Blasdell.

First, the Buffalo City Hall.

The Buffalo City Hall is the seat of the city’s government, and said to have been designed in the Art Deco architectural-style designed and built by the John W. Cowper Company between September of 1929 and November of 1931, which would have been during the Great Depression.

It is located at 65 Niagara Square, which is a square said to be in the original 1805 radial street pattern designed by Joseph Ellicott for the village of New Amsterdam from which eight streets radiated from this central hub.

I found a similar street lay-out when I was looking at Goderich on the Ontario-side of Lake Huron.

Today’s Courthouse Park is marked “Market Place” on the street plan of Goderich, centrally-placed in a geometric configuration also where eight streets radiate from it.

Courthouse Park in Goderich brought to mind the “Place de L’Etoile” in Paris, which has the Arch de Triomphe sitting in the center of twelve radiating streets.

A viewer brought the murals in the lobby of the Buffalo City Hall to my attention.

She said there are six pieces, circa 1931, and that the architecture of the Buffalo City Hall to her has never really synchronized with these murals, and that the depictions in the murals as rather unsettling and shocking with a lot of detail to absorb.

The murals were attributed to William de Leftwich Dodge, a New York City artist.

Next, the Buffalo River.

The Buffalo River was the western terminus of the Erie Canal starting in 1825, and later became an industrial use area with things like grain elevators, steel mills and chemical production.

The transportation and industrial uses of the river greatly declined when shipping began to by-pass the Erie Canal in the 1950s, and many adjacent mills and factories were abandoned.

The Buffalo Ship Canal is a federal navigation channel maintained by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, at a depth of 23-feet, or 7-meters below-lake-level by dredging to allow for the passage of high vessels.

The Buffalo Main Lighthouse was located at the entrance to both the Erie Canal and the Buffalo River.

The Buffalo Main Lighthouse was said to have been established and lit in 1833 and deactivated in 1914.



It was constructed out of limestone and cast iron.

These days it is an outdoor museum.

The third-order fresnel lens of the lighthouse is on-display at the Buffalo History Museum.

A third-order fresnel lens is a high-intensity, beehive-shaped glass apparatus used to focus light from a central source in a powerful-beam.

Very few of these original fresnel-lens’ remain in lighthouses.

One that comes to mind that still has one from doing this research on the Great Lakes is the Tibbetts Point Lighthouse at the entrance of the St. Lawrence Waterway in Cape Vincent, New York.

It uses the only classic fresnel lens still in operation on Lake Ontario.

Only 70 such lenses are still operational in the United States, with 16 of them being on the Great Lakes.

The Tibbetts Point Lighthouse is on the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, a National Scenic Byway of roads and highways that runs for 518-miles, or 834-kilometers, along Lake Erie, the Niagara River, Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River.

I first became aware of the existence of the Seaway Trail when I was looking at the Charlotte-Genessee Lighthouse on the southern-shore of Lake Ontario near Rochester, New York.

The Seaway Trail runs along the southern shore of Lake Erie that I will be taking a close look at in this post.

Interesting to note the Buffalo Main Lighthouse is located near where the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, as part of New York State Route 5, crosses over the Skyway Bridge.

More to come later on the Great Lakes Seaway Trail.

The Horseshoe Reef Lighthouse is next.

Horseshoe Reef, considered to be an underwater hazard, was one-acre of territory ceded by Great Britain to the United States in 1850 and an American enclave on the Canadian-side of the water border.

The building of a lighthouse there was said to be a contingency agreed upon for the transfer of the land, and with Congressional approval coming in 1851 in our narrative.

First lighting of it was achieved in 1856, and operation ceased sometime around 1920.

It has been left in an abandoned and rotting state ever since.

The Buffalo Intake Crib is near the Horseshoe Reef Lighthouse.

The Buffalo Water Intake Crib was said to have been built in 1907.

It has 20-foot, or 6-meter walls beneath the surface of the water and is one of the key water intake locations in the State of New York.

It is described as a round, red-roofed structure sitting on a concrete crib, feeding water via gravity through tunnels deep in the bedrock, and supplies Buffalo with approximately 125-million gallons, or 473,176,473-liters, of water each day.

The Buffalo South Entrance Southside Lighthouse was located at Stony Point at the entrance to Buffalo Harbor.

It was said to have been established in 1903 and operational until it was deactivated in 1993, and replaced by a modern post light.

All that’s left of the lighthouse today is the cast-iron, three-story light-tower and its lantern.

The Buffalo South Entrance Southside Lighthouse was in close proximity to the Tifft Nature Preserve; the Union Canal; the Lackawanna Canal; what is called Iron City; the Caz Creek Waterfalls and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The Tifft Nature Preserve is just a 5-minute drive from downtown Buffalo and is one of the largest municipal nature preserves in New York State, at 264-acres, or 107-hectares.

Its history goes something like this.

In 1858, 600-acres, or 243-hectores, of land here was purchased by George Washington Tifft, and he started a large dairy farm.

It was in the Tifft family until 1883.

Then in 1900, the land became a trans-shipment center for coal and iron, with twelve shipping lanes and docked 83 vessels, and this ended in 1912 with the passage of the Panama Canal Act in 1912, which forced the separation of rail and shipping interests.

Afterwards, the land became an unofficial dump, and was purchased by the City of Buffalo to became a landfill site in the 1970s.

Then in 1976, following public outcry, a non-profit was organized with city-support; a visitor center completed in 1978; and it was merged with the Buffalo Museum of Science in 1982.

In 1983, the preserve was temporarily closed for the removal of hazardous waste.

Public access is provided by 5-miles, or 8-kilometers, of nature trails and three boardwalks with viewing blinds in or next to the cattail marsh.

Wetlands, including marshes and swamps, are on my radar for being destroyed land.

I have been finding them all around the Great Lakes and in many places along leylines I have tracked in past research, and we will see more examples before the end of this post.

Technically located in Buffalo, the Union Canal is the city’s boundary with the city of Lackawanna.

It was said to have been dug by the Goodyears in order for lake freighters to access the Susquehanna Iron Company and Pennsylvania Railroad’s Ore Docks.

The Susquehanna Plant changed hands and was owned by Hanna Furnace for quite some time.

Bethlehem Steel operated the short section of dock from Route 5 to the Harbor.

The area underwent major rehabilitation and remediation, and today the Union Canal is the centerpiece of the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, and is a popular spot for fishing.

The nearby Lackawanna Canal runs along what used to be the Bethlehem Steel Plant property, and was used as a commercial service canal tied to industrial and port activity.

Today its main role is commercial navigation to support bulk cargo movement into and out of the Port of Buffalo.

Today, there is place marked “Iron City” just to the south of the former lighthouse at South Point, and west of the Lackawanna Canal.

It is a supplier of aggregate materials, which are inert, granular materials like sand, gravel and crushed stone, and used in concrete, mortar and asphalt to provide bulk, strength and stability.

I have have looked at numerous aggregate-supply companies around the Great Lakes and suspect there is more to the story than what they are telling us about what the source of the materials actually is, like perhaps unidentified masonry structures or something along those lines.

The city of Lackawanna was founded in 1909 after the Lackawanna Steel Company moved its steel plant here from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

During the early 20th-century, the Lackawanna Steel Plant was the largest in the world.

Lackawanna Steel Company was said to have been established in 1840 by the Scranton brothers in the Lackawanna Valley in Pennsylvania, which was rich in anthracite coal and iron deposits.

The Scranton brothers were credited with developing the steel-making techology to mass produce the rails needed for railroad construction, and the town of Scranton was said to develop around the company’s original location.

The Bethlehem Steel Company acquired the Lackawanna Steel Company in 1922.

At its peak, the company employed 20,000 people and attracted immigrants from all over the world to come to work there.

In the second-half of the 20th-century, with industrial restructuring and high-city taxes, the steel plant declined in business and eventually closed in 1983.

This brownfield site has undergone redevelopment for other uses though opponents of this say that the brownfields still contain hazardous contaminants.

A brownfield site is defined as an abandoned or underused property whose expansion, redevelopment or reuse is complicated by the actual or perceived presence of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants.

The Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad connected Buffalo with Hoboken, New Jersey, and by ferry with New York City.

One of the New York area’s major transportation hubs, the terminal at Hoboken was said to have been constructed by the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad in 1907, and combined railroad, ferry, subway, streetcar and pedestrian services.

It is still in use today as a transportation hub for commuter rail, ferry, and bus services.

We are told that numerous electric streetcar lines originated and ended at the station until the completion of “Bustitution” in August of 1949, at which time they were replaced by buses.

This railroad was incorporated in Pennsylvania in 1853 to provide a way to transport anthracite coal from the coal region in northeast Pennsylvania to larger coal markets in New York City and Buffalo.

Today, this part of northeastern Pennsylvania known as the “Coal Region” is considered one of the largest concentrations of disturbed terrain in the world, with billions of tons of debris found in the landscape of abandoned strip mines and this region has among the highest poverty and unemployment rates in the United States with job loss from the decrease in coal mining and the out-migration of people because of it.

The Buffalo Central Terminal was attributed to Fellheimer and Wagner in the historical narrative, with its construction starting in 1925, and operating as an active station from 1929 to 1979.

Fellheimer and Wagner were a prominent New York architectural firm credited with designing iconic Beaux-Arts and Art Deco Railroad Stations.

It was abandoned for years, and now owned by a non-profit preservation group working on restoring and repurposing the complex.

Back in South Buffalo and Lackawanna, it is interesting to note that the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are located just to the east of this former heavily industrialized area, across where the Great Lakes Seaway Trail and the still-used railroad tracks pass through the area.

I found the same juxtaposition in Hamilton, Ontario, with the Royal Botanical Gardens spread across one-side of Hamilton Harbor, and the Bayfront Industrial Area on the other side, which includes major steel producers and Canada’s largest Great Lakes port with marine, rail and road connections.

A juxtaposition is defined as two things being seen or placed together with contrasting effect.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are botanical gardens in South Park in Buffalo.

They were said to have been designed by Frederick Law Olmsted; glass-house architects Lord & Burnham; and botanist and plant explorer John F. Cowell.

Firstly, the Cazenovia Park – South Park System is described as an historic park system in South Buffalo said to have been designed by Frederick Law Olmsted as an interconnected set of parkways and parks inspired by the parkland, boulevards and squares of Paris, France.

We are told that Olmsted’s final design of South Park included a conservatory and formal gardens surrounding it.

While South Park was under construction, in our historical narrative, Lord & Burnham was designing the South Park Conservatory, which we are told was modelled after glass conservatories in England and built by the Buffalo construction company George P. Wurtz & Son for the cost of $130,000.

When it opened in 1900, it was said to be the ninth-largest public greenhouse in the world and the third-largest in the United States.

We are told that In 1894, Professor John F. Cowell was appointed the first director of the Conservatory and to oversee plantings in the South Park.

In his day, he was considered a genius in botany and horticulture and that he gathered plants, trees and flowers everywhere in the world, and that during the 1901 Pan American Exposition, throngs of visitors travelled south by trolley to see the exotic varieties of plant life on display at the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Next I am going to take a look at Cazenovia Park, and what’s found there.

Like the previously-mentioned Cazenovia Creek Waterfalls are in Cazenovia Park.

Also called the Caz Creek Waterfalls, they are described as a series of V-shaped ledges totalling 4 to 5 -feet. or 1 to 1.5-meters, in height.

Other significant features of today of Cazenovia Park include the Casino, baseball diamonds, and a 9-hole public golf course.

The Cazenovia Casino was said to have been designed by the Buffalo architectural firm of Esenwein and Johnson and completed in 1912.

In this case the meaning of the word “Casino” pertained to a public place used for gatherings and recreation and not used for gambling.

It had bathrooms, locker rooms, an ice cream parlor, and enough lights to allow night-skating in the winter-time.

Baseball has been a part of the history of Cazenovia Park for over a century and it is one of Buffalo’s key amateur baseball hubs.

The Cazenovia Park also has one of three 9-hole public golf courses in the Buffalo-Olmsted Park System.

The other two are at Delaware Park and South Park.

Next, I am going to take a look at the CSX Intermodal Terminal in Blasdell; the Highmark Stadium; and the Owens Falls Sanctuary.

First, the CSX Intermodal Terminal in Blasdell.

Since opening in 2008, the CSX Intermodal Terminal is a major regional hub linking the Buffalo-area with Philadelphia and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

It’s a key facility for moving freight from rail-to-truck, focusing on containers.

Blasdell grew as a railroad town around the Erie Railroad, and was first incorporated as a village in 1898.

It was named after Herman Blasdell, the first station master of the Erie and Pennsylvania Railroad Depot.

Blasdell was at a junction point for connecting lines like the Erie Railroad and the Pennsylvania Railroad.

The Highmark Stadium is in-between the CSX Intermodal location in Blasdell and the Owens Falls Sanctuary in East Aurora, New York.

Highmark Stadium is the home venue of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills.

Also known in the past as the Rich Stadium; the Ralph Wilson Stadium; the New Era Field; and the Bills Stadium, the last major league football game was played here just this past January 4th of 2026 in its last season game against the New York Jets.

Interestingly, the Buffalo Bills played against the New York Jets in the first game played here on September 30th of 1973.

This Highmark Stadium is scheduled for demolition in March of 2027 because of the construction of a new Highmark stadium across the street from the old stadium that is expected to be ready in time for the 2026 NFL Season.

The original stadium for the Buffalo Bills, along with other Buffalo sports’ teams, was the War Memorial Stadium in East Buffalo, said to have been constructed as a Works Progress Administration project in 1937, one of the New Deal Era programs of President Roosevelt during the Great Depression.

It also had a race track and hosted several NASCAR events.

It was demolished in 1989, and replaced with the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, which retained entrances from the original War Memorial Stadium.

Highmark Stadium is in Orchard Park, New York, one of Erie County’s earliest settlements.

It was known for its abundant fruit orchards.

Most of the orchards here were gradually replaced by suburban development, and today it is best known for being the suburban community that is home to the Buffalo Bills.

I have been finding fertile agricultural lands throughout this Great Lakes region, including but not limited to, orchards and vineyards in the Niagara region in the last part of the series on the Ontario-side of Lake Ontario.

There was a significant historical rail presence all throughout this region.

I suspect the agricultural productivity of this region to be in part due to a connection from the original energy grid system between the railroad, hydroelectric system, and all kinds of agricultural activity, functioning as the original electroculture, today a gardening practice that harnesses atmospheric electricity using copper wires or antennas.

I consistently find historic railway and hydroelectric connections through areas known for high-yield and high-quality agricultural production.

Including Orchard Park.

We are told that the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh Railway built a new train depot in Orchard Park that was first opened to the public in 1912.

We are told the Orchard Park Depot was an exact replica of the Auburndale Train Station in Massachusetts that Henry Hobson Richardson was credited with circa 1884.

We are told that in the 1880s, Buffalo was a rapidly growing lake port with freight interchanges between lake freighters and railroads and the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh Railway was first completed between those three cities in 1883.

It hauled freight like coal from the rich mines in Pennsylvania to the lake ports, but also products like oil, steel, lumber and agricultural produce, as well as providing the most modern available passenger service of the time.

Passenger service continued through the Orchard Park Depot until October of 1955, and freight service ended through there in May of 1977.

Most of the railroad track has been removed, but the Orchard Park Train Depot still remains as an historic building that is used as a community event venue.

The Eternal Flame Falls are in Orchard Park at the Shale Creek Preserve in Chestnut Ridge Park.

The Eternal Flame Falls on Shale Creek are approximately 35-feet, or 11-meters, in height, with a flame in the grotto at the base of the falls.

Natural gases of methane and propane come from a hydrocarbon seep here, with an estimated 2.2 lbs, or 1 kg, of methane emitted here per day.

The flame behind the waterfalls is visible year-round, which needs to be re-lit from time-to-time.

Chestnut Ridge Park where the Eternal Flame Falls are located was so-named for chestnut trees on its hills.

The Chestnut Ridge property was acquired by Erie County in 1926, and was one of the county’s first parks.

We are told the Works Progress Administration (WPA) improved the park’s facilities and landscape throughout the 1930s.

For example, the WPA was credited with building the park’s amphitheater between 1935 and 1936.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has held summer concerts here.

Besides the Eternal Flame Falls, there are other interesting sights found in the park, like these old stone structures.

There’s a lot more to find here at Chestnut Ridge, but this gives you the idea.

The Owens Falls Sanctuary is to the east of Orchard Park and the Eternal Flame Falls in Chestnut Ridge Park, and Colden Falls to the southeast.

The Owens Falls Sanctuary is in East Aurora, New York.

The Owens Falls consist of an upper and lower waterfall through a 100-foot, or 30-meter, deep gorge on an unnamed creek that is a tributary to the East Branch of Cazenovia Creek.

The 57-acre, or 23-hectare, property that is the sanctuary today had been listed for sale for potential development, but with substantial community support, the Land Conservancy successfully turned it into protected land.

East Aurora is the home to the Roycroft Campus, a reformist community of craft workers and artisans that was founded in 1895.

Colden Falls, which are located to the southwest of Owens Falls and the southeast of the Eternal Flame Falls, are on the west branch of Cazenovia Creek in the Village of Colden.

The Colden Falls flow over a 15-foot, or 5-meter, cascade a long an S-shaped bend in the creek.

The falls are viewable from the Boston Colden Road Bridge near the road which goes to the Kissing Bridge Ski Resort in Glenwood, New York.

The Kissing Bridge Ski Resort features a 550- to 600-foot, or 168- to 183-meter, vertical drop across 39 slopes.

Just wondering if there might be infrastructure with steep vertical walls underneath the ski slopes, like as seen with these two massive masonry structures in Ollantaytambo, Peru

I wonder the same thing about what’s beneath sand dunes, like the Moreeb Dune, the tallest dune in the United Arab Emirates and one of the highest sand hills in the world at 984-feet, or 300-meters, high, with a 50-degree angle from the ground to the top.

Among other things, it is popular for organized car-racing, and other vehicular activities.

Must have a pretty hard surface underneath all of the sand!

This is part of what is known as the “Empty Quarter, the largest desert in the world that encompasses most of the southern-third of the Arabian peninsula…

…and somewhere in the Empty Quarter is believed to be the location of the lost city of “Iram of the Pillars.”

Its location has been searched for over the years and no place has ever been conclusively identified as such.

It intriguingly has the nickname of “Atlantis of the Sands.”

Also, in the process of oil and gas exploration in the Empty Quarter, giant skeletons apparently have turned up from time to time, though you find things like this fact-checked and flagged as hoaxes.

Like for some reason they really don’t want us to know giants existed upon the Earth once upon a time.

Back in Colden, the previously-seen Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh Railway operated a line which passed through Colden, with records indicating that it ran under the previously-seen Boston Colden Road Bridge next to the Colden Falls.

The tracks were active in the vicinity of Richmond Hills and near the Kissing Bridge area.

I am bringing attention to this because I am certain after years of researching this subject that there is a connection between railroads and waterfalls on the Earth’s original energy grid.

The first time I looked into this subject in-depth was in the summer of 2023 in my blog post “Of Railroads and Waterfalls and Other Physical Infrastructure of the Earth’s Grid System” where I looked at a number of examples from across the United States, and I found the same patterns and configurations of railroads, waterfalls, gorges, rapids, bridges, canals, dams, reservoirs and hydroelectric facilities, along with lighthouses and star forts, and in the years since then, I continue to encounter the same findings everywhere, including in this Great Lakes series among many other places in the world.

Now I am going to focus my attention on the south shore of Lake Erie in the area just to the southwest of Blasdell, and take a look at the following places – the Lake Erie Seaway Trail Center, and the two country clubs near it – Wanakah and Cloverpark; Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff; Eighteenmile Creek and Park; the Hobuck Flats and the Sturgeon Point Historical Lighthouse.

First, the Lake Erie Seaway Trail Center.

The Lake Erie Seaway Trail Center in Hamburg, New York, is right on the shore of Lake Erie.

As a matter of fact, it looks like it is practically in Lake Erie.

The center is housed in the former Wanakah Water Works building, said to have been built in 1910 and served as a water pumping station until 1990.

The building was repurposed and opened as the Lake Erie Seaway Trail Center in 1995.

The center offers information on local attractions and accommodations, as well as having things like an education center with exhibits.

Wanakah Beach runs along the lakeshore here.

It is described as a scenic rocky beach that is known for its beach glass and sunsets.

The Wanakah Country Club and the Cloverbank Country Club are nearby as well.

The Wanakah Country Club is a private club that was founded in 1899 by several prominent Buffalo businessmen as the Wanakah Golf Club, and rechartered as the country club in 1913.

It is right on the shore of Lake Erie.

The Wanakah Country Club is in- between New York Route 5, otherwise known as the Seaway Trail, and the railroad tracks going through the area, and the Cloverbank Country Club is on the other side of the tracks from it.

The Cloverbank Country Club is also a private club.

It was established in 1958 as the Bethlehem Management Club for Bethlehem Steel employees and their families, and has changed ownership several times since then.

I have been talking throughout this series, and in other places before that, about golf courses being cover-ups of mound, or earthwork, sites and part of the original energy grid.

Just carve out the top of a mound, and voila, you have a bunker.

The term “Links” is another name used for golf courses.

I think this name tells us their actual purpose in the Earth’s grid system, perhaps as “links” or “linkages” of the circuitry of electrical and magnetic components.

I have been finding golf courses throughout this series, like along the shoreline of Lake Huron like these examples…

…and like this example on both sides of the Niagara River on Lake Ontario.

As I mentioned previously, the Seaway Trail is a National Scenic Byway of roads and highways that runs for 518-miles, or 834-kilometers, along Lake Erie, the Niagara River, Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River.

While the Seaway Trail starts to the southwest at US-20 at the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, it quickly becomes Pennsylvania Route 5, and continues in New York as New York Route 5 through Buffalo.

US-20 is a major east-west highway that runs all the way across the continent, and runs along the southern shores of both Lake Erie and Lake Michigan, starting at Route 2 at Kenmore Square in Boston, Massachusetts, and ending at US 101 in Newport, Oregon.

Interstate-90 from Logan International Airport in Boston runs roughly parallel to US-20 until Rockford, Illinois, where I-90 heads northwest towards Seattle and US-20 heads northwest to Newport, Oregon.

The Lake Shore Line runs a similar route together from Boston to Chicago, along with US-20 and Interstate-90.

The Lake Shore Line is operated today by Amtrak as the “Lake Shore Limited” and is an overnight passenger train.

The central segment of the route runs along the southern shore of Lake Erie.

Now, I will take a look at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff.

We are told the Graycliff Estate was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and built between 1926 and 1931 in the hamlet of Derby as a summer residence for Isabelle Reidpath Martin, and her husband Darwin D. Martin, the Buffalo entrepreneur whose Martin House we saw earlier near Delaware Park that was also said to have been designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

It is situated atop a high, gray-limestone cliff overlooking Lake Erie.

We are told that Graycliff was designed in Wright’s Organic architectural-style, which is described as a philosophy of architecture that promotes harmony between human habitation and the natural world.

These days it is an historic house museum and hosts a market on certain Thursdays in the summer months.

It is interesting to note that Frank Lloyd Wright attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1886 when he was admitted as a special student and worked under civil engineering Professor Allan D. Conover, though he left the university soon, and without taking a degree.

Much later in his life, the University of Wisconsin-Madison granted him an honorary doctorate in 1955.

After leaving the university, we find Frank Lloyd Wright landing in Chicago in 1887 looking for a job, where we are told architectural work was plentiful as a result of the 1871 Great Fire of Chicago.

In 1888, Frank Lloyd Wright became apprenticed to the firm of Adler & Sullivan, where prominent Chicago architect Louis Sullivan, called the “Father of Skyscrapers” and the “Father of Modernism,” took Wright under his wing.

The firm of Adler & Sullivan, and primarily Louis Sullivan, was credited with designing the Transportation Building for the 1893 World Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

Louis Sullivan, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Henry Hobson Richardson form what is called the “Recognized Trinity of American Architecture.”

Next up, Eighteenmile Creek and Conservation Park, and Hobuck Flats.

The S-shaped Eighteenmile Creek is so-named for being 18-miles south of the Niagara River in Buffalo, which is 29-kilometers, and is Lake Erie’s second-largest tributary, after the Maumee River, the entrance to which is in Toledo.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff Estate is located right next to the entrance to the Eighteenmile Creek on Lake Erie.

The Eighteenmile Creek Conservation Park is located on the southern edge of the town of Hamburg, in-between the north fork and the south fork of the Eighteenmile Creek before it becomes one creek going into Lake Erie, and to the east of NY-5, the railroad tracks, US-20 and I-90 which all occupy a narrow stretch of land near the shore of Lake Erie.

The Eighteenmile Creek Conservation Park, a recreational area for hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing, is described by things like having difficult access and hard to find with little signage apart from the parking area and limited trail signage.

The parking area here is surrounded by megalithic stone blocks.

I had the same experience when I was looking for the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area in Tulsa, Oklahoma, many years ago when i was first waking up to all this.

It was on the map but hard to find with little signage apart from the parking area and limited trail signage.

The parking lot for Turkey Mountain was also surrounded by megalithic stone blocks, and they were the size of VW buses!!!

The Eighteenmile Creek Conservation Park is notable for having a 60-foot, or 18-kilometer, -deep gorge…

…and two waterfalls.

At the top of the gorge, the hiking trail between the north fork and south fork of the Eighteenmile Creek is flat.

I do suspect there was a railroad track through here at one time because of the correlation I have found between railroads, gorges, and waterfalls, and how so many former railroad lines have been turned into rail-trails.

Also seeing the electrical utility pole on the trail here is a sign to me that there was once a railroad here.

But that information is really hard to find because it’s pretty much been scrubbed if there was one here.

This brings me to the Hobuck Flats.

The Hobuck Flats is a roughly 26-acre, or 10.5-hectare, undeveloped scenic natural area on Eighteenmile Creek to the west of US-20 and I-90 as it heads towards Lake Erie as one waterway.

There is a short hiking trail at Hobuck Flats that leads to Buttermilk Falls on an S-shaped bend of Eighteenmile Creek.

This immediately brings to mind a location on the New River in West Virginia’s New River Gorge, which is one place I know of that still has an active railroad line running along the New River.

There are waterfalls and hydro-electric projects found on the New River as it winds its way through the New River Gorge.

I was able to find several waterfalls here that are accessible by road, and reference to over 100 others.

The first two waterfalls I found that are accessible by road are the Kanawha Falls and Cathedral Falls.

They are directly across from each other on a river-bend, and they both have hydro projects next to them.

There is no doubt in my mind that there was an energy-generating connection for the original civilization between the railroad, s-shaped river bends, hydro-electricity generation, waterfalls and gorges, and that it was deliberately replaced by nonrenewable energy resources like coal.

We are told that after the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway opened up this rugged wilderness in 1873, coal was carried out of the New River Gorge to the ports in Virginia and to cities in the Midwest.

The C & O Railway was formed in 1869 from several smaller Virginia Railroads under the guidance of of Collis P. Huntington, in order to connect the coal reserves of West Virginia with the new coal piers that were built in Hampton Roads and Newport News, Virginia, and first opened in 1873, forging a rail link to places like Chicago in the Midwest.

Collis P. Huntington was one of the Big Four of western railroading, along with Leland Stanford, Mark Hopkins and Charles Crocker.

Then in 1888, Huntington lost control of the railroad to J. P. Morgan, an American financier and investment banker who dominated corporate finance on Wall Street during the Gilded Age between 1877 and 1900, and William K. Vanderbilt, who managed the Vanderbilt family’s railroad investments.

William K. Vanderbilt was was the grandson of Cornelius Vanderbilt, one of the richest Americans in history, who was an American magnate, and who built his family’s fortune in shipping and railroads.

The process continued on for the C & O Railroad to consolidate and merge railroads, and, for example, to gain access to productive coal fields throughout the region, through the 1920s.

According to CNN Business, Cornelius Vanderbilt was the second-richest American in history, with an adjusted wealth of $205-billion.

It is definitely interesting to note that there is an old abandoned steel-truss railroad bridge back at Hobuck Flats…with megalithic stone blocks here as well.

Though interestingly they don’t call it an old railroad bridge, which is what I think it is.

They call it the old “Versailles Road Plank Bridge.”

The Versailles Plank Road is today’s County Route 41 beginning in the town of Brant on the southern end to Evans on the northern end.

Here’s what we are told in our narrative about “plank roads.”

The “Plank Road Boom” lasted in the United States from 1844 to the mid-1850s, with more than 10,000-miles, or 16,000-kilometers, of plank roads built across the country.

Newspapers and Magazines of the time, including the New York Tribune and Scientific American, extolled plank roads as being easy to construct and a way to transform the rural transit trade of the country.

As we see in these photos, plank roads are crossing over landscapes covered in sand and dunes, but I think they were a cover-up explanation for the pre-existing railroad tracks of railroad lines that were part of the energy grid that was deliberately destroyed, creating among many other things, deserts, dunes, swamps and bogs.

This steel truss pedestrian bridge in downtown Prescott in Arizona where I live is next to the Hilton Garden Inn located at the intersection of Sheldon Street and South Montezuma Street, and was actually called the “Granite Creek Railroad Bridge.”