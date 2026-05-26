What if something very different has been going on here on Earth from what we have always been taught to believe, and that what has been happening is only for the benefit of a very few, and not for the benefit of all?

I have come to the conclusion after years of research that there is much to question in the official history and science that has come down to us as unquestionable truths, and have decided to approach the subject about what might be really going on here from the perspective of the “Elite Enclaves of the New World,” so I have pulled together many of my research findings over this years about this topic, and new research I have done for this post, and what this might mean in the bigger picture.

“Elite Enclaves” commonly refer to the geography of high-income communities, and in this post, I am going to be specifically looking at places where elite families have lived, as well as vacationed in the summer months, since the early days of the United States; who lived in these place prior to these elite families; and speculate as to the reason why they may have chosen these places above all others.

The original civilization of the Earth was nothing at all like what we have been taught, even though the clues and evidence for the highly-advanced, original ancient advanced civilization surround us all over the Earth.

We don’t recognize the clues and evidence as such because we have no points of reference for them because Earth’s True History is not included the historical narrative we have been given, and instead have been given a fictional explanation for our history and how everything came to be in our world.

I am going to start by looking at the traditional lands of the Algonquin-speaking Lenape people, also called the Lenni Lenape and the Delaware Indians.

Lenape lands included present-day New Jersey; eastern Pennsylvania along the Delaware River watershed; New York City; western Long Island; and the Lower Hudson Valley.

According to the history we have been taught, everything changed for the Lenape who lived here after Henry Hudson sailed up what is now called the Delaware River in 1609, and this painting depicts what we are taught to believe about all the original people of this land – that they were hunter-gatherers living off the land, and framing the European colonizers as the builders of infrastructure and civilization in the so-called New World.

I am going to give you examples from here of why that narrative doesn’t quite hold up under scrutiny, and also about the fascination and interest the wealthy elites of American society have long had with this region.

So, for example, the highly-affluent Philadelphia suburbs along the railroad tracks of the Pennsylvania Railroad are collectively called the “Main Line.”

The “Main Line” region was part of the “Lenapehoking,” the homelands of the Lenape people that ranged from western Connecticut to Delaware.

“Main Line” towns had the country estates of the wealthiest families of Philadelphia, including those from “Old Money” and “New Money.”

The “Old Philadelphians” is the name given to the First Families of Philadelphia from the old Colonial-era that are considered part of the historic core of the East Coast Establishment, the dominant social group comprised of a self-selecting, closed circle of elite families.

So in the example of the “Main Line” in Philadelphia, I am going to look at families like the Biddles, Drexels and the Hires.

Firstly, the Biddle family is one of the classic “Old Money” Philadelphia families, and considered part of the city’s historical social aristocracy.

The most famous family member was Nicholas Biddle, one of the most important financiers of the early republic.

Nicholas Biddle served as President of the Second Bank of the United States, which was headquartered in the Custom House in Philadelphia, which was said to have been built between 1819 and 1824.

Biddle represented elite centralized finance and he became nationally famous during the “Bank War” with President Andrew Jackson.

The “Bank War” took place between 1832 and 1836, and ultimately resulted in the dissolution of the Second Bank of the United States when President Jackson refused to recharter this Federal Bank, instead removing federal deposits and expanding state banks.

The Biddle family had several “Main Line” estates, but their family estate that really got my attention was not directly on the Main Line, though it is in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The ancestral home of the Biddle family was “Andalusia,”northeast of Philadelphia on the Delaware River in Bensalem Township, and is open to the public these days for tours.

The family estate is located on 75-acres, or 30-hectares, of land, with a mansion said to have been built as a summer home in 1795 that is considered one of the finest examples of Greek Revival architecture in the United States, and proportionally massive compared to the average height of people in our recent history as seen in this photo.

The mansion features original art, sculptures, and rare books & manuscripts that offer a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of early American high society.

The estate contains formal and informal gardens, and an accredited arboretum with over 250 unique species of plants and trees.

There are several things that I would like to mention here.

The first is Andalusia, the name of the estate.

Andalusia is the southernmost region of Spain.

It is noteworthy for its association with Moorish Spain, a nearly 800-year-period between 711 AD and 1492 AD in our historical narrative that the Moors were recognized for their contributions to civilization, and where they were credited with introducing such things as advanced science and magnificent architecture.

The city of Granada in Andalusia is where the beautiful complex of the Alhambra is located.

The Alhambra is perhaps the most famous example of Moorish architecture and one of the best-preserved palaces of Moorish Spain.

The early American novelist Washington Irving first published his “Tales of the Alhambra: A Series of Tales and Sketches of the Moors and Spaniards” in 1832.

We are told that Washington Irving was in Spain between 1826 and 1829, during which time he published a biography of Christopher Columbus in 1828…

…and he published a book in 1829 after travelling to Granada on “A Chronicle of the Conquest of Granada,” a history of the years 1478 to 1492, and during which time he had also gathered the legends and tales about the Alhambra.

In my post “The Backfill of History and the Shaping of Our New Historical Narrative,” I have expressed my belief among other things that famous authors were being used as programming devices with which to shape our collective minds with a new historical narrative and history that we have been thoroughly educated in, and completely covering up what was once a worldwide ancient Moorish Civilization.

I have identified a 450-year timeline between the Fall of the Moors in Granada in 1492, and 1942, midway through World War II, with 1717 as the mid-point year, that I believe our new false paradigm was based on, and believe that at some point in our narrative, world history has been fabricated and backfilled, and that at some point in our relatively modern history, likely sometime in the 1700s, history became real with the Controllers writing themselves in to the new historical narrative.

More on this to come.

Next, there are two things that I would like to note about Bensalem Township in Pennsylvania.

The first thing is that Bensalem was the name of the mythical utopian island in Sir Francis Bacon’s “New Atlantis” that was first published 1626, after his death in April of that same year.

“New Atlantis” was said to portray a future vision of human discovery and knowledge, and the novel depicts an enlightened utopian land where qualities like generosity, high moral character, and honesty were commonly held by the inhabitants of a mythical island he called “Bensalem.”

There was a state-sponsored scientific institution on Bensalem called “Salomon’s House,” said to envision in the book the modern research university in applied and pure sciences.

I believe Bacon’s “New Atlantis” was actually describing the original advanced and worldwide Moorish civilization, which was the same civilization we know of as Atlantis, that existed in our relatively recent past.

The second thing I would like to mention about Bensalem Township is that it is the current location of the bronze sculpture of a giant disembodied horse’s head called “Horse at Water” at the Parx Casino and Racetrack entrance, a thorough-bred horse-racing venue.

The sculpture was originally installed at the Marble Arch in London in 2011, and sculpted by British artist Nic Fiddian-Green.

They seem to be trying to make a connection between the disembodied horse’s head as somehow symbolizing horses in general and therefore perfectly natural to have at the entrance of a thoroughbred horse-racing venue, but no matter how you spin it, the disembodied horse’s head is still perceived as creepy in the public eye.

I provided numerous examples from around the world, including this one, of bizarre and shocking art in very public places in my blog post “Really Creepy Public Art,” and framed my belief at the end of it that this creepy public art is some sort of soft disclosure, designed to circumvent the requirement of needing to tell us what they have done and are doing to Humanity, without telling us they are telling us, by putting this artwork in places where people can interact with it and accept it as “Art,” without knowing it is communicating to us something that has been very well-hidden about the world we are living in.

Next, the Drexel family.

The Drexel family was one of the classic Main Line families from the Gilded Age and the early 20th-century.

The family’s wealth originated in Center City Philadelphia banking through Drexel and Company, and we are told the Drexel family was very influential in the development of Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

Francis Martin Drexel was an Austrian-American painter and banker who founded the banking house of “Drexel and Company” in Philadelphia in 1837, which became one of the largest banks in the United States.

The firm initially specialized as a currency brokerage firm, specializing in discounting privately-issued bank notes and trading foreign exchange, which laid the foundation for it to become a global financial powerhouse.

Anthony Joseph Drexel, the son of Francis, played a major role in the rise of global finance after the American Civil War.

He founded “Drexel, Morgan and Company” in 1871, with J. P. Morgan as his junior partner.

J. P. Morgan was an American financier and banker who dominated corporate finance on Wall Street throughout the period of time called the “Gilded Age,” between the years of 1870 and 1900.

He was a driving force behind the wave of industrial consolidation in the United States in the late 18th- and early 19th-centuries.

Morgan was behind the formation of the U. S. Steel Corporation, General Electric, and International Harvester, among many other mergers.

J. P. Morgan’s father was Junius Spencer Morgan.

Junius Spencer Morgan was the founder of the company that would become J. S. Morgan & Company in 1864, that was the successor company to the London-based George Peabody & Company, of which he became the Junior Partner in October of 1854.

In 1854, Morgan was put in charge of the firm’s iron portfolio, which included the marketing of railroad bonds in London and New York.

Back in Philadelphia, perhaps the most famous Drexel Estate on the “Main Line” is the Wootton Estate in Radnor.

It is described as a magnificent summer estate developed by publisher George Childs and his partner Anthony Joseph Drexel.

It featured a 50-room mansion that was said to have been built in 1881, and since 1950 has been the home of the St. Aloysius Academy, the only private, Catholic, all-boys school in the Philadelphia-area.

A couple of interesting side-notes here.

One is that the second-American saint born in the United States, Saint Katherine Drexel, was the daughter of banker Francis Anthony Drexel, the oldest son of Francis Martin Drexel and brother of Anthony Joseph Drexel.

In 1891, she founded what was called the “Congregation of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament for Indians and Colored People” in Bensalem, in which she used the vast wealth of $20-million she inherited from her father to finance schools and missions for Native Americans and African-Americans in our historical narrative.

This is the Saint- Katharine Drexel Mission Center and Shrine in Bensalem.

Also interesting to note that Anthony Joseph Drexel was the first president of the Fairmount Park Art Association, the nation’s first private organization dedicated to integrating public art and urban planning that was established in Philadelphia in 1872.

Today, the Association for Public Art works with the city’s Public Art Office, Fairmount Park, and other agencies responsible for placing and caring for outdoor sculptures in Philadelphia.

Like the “Government of the People” statue in the plaza of the Municipal Services Building in Center City, Philadlephia.

It is described thus: A tower of intertwined human arms, legs, and torsos that are arranged in a three-tier totem, with a family at the base representing life; a young couple above representing hope; and figures at the top holding a turbulent shape that is meant to symbolize the banner and flag of Philadelphia.

Fairmount Park in Philadelphia was the location of the 1876 Centennial Exhibition, the first official World’s Fair in the United States,

We are told it was held to celebrate the 100th-Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

German architect Herman Schwarzmann was given the credit for designing all the buildings for the Centennial Exposition, starting in 1869.

This is the Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park, said to have been built as the Art Gallery for the 1876 Centennial Expo, and the only major structure from that exhibition to survive to the present day.

It is currently called the Please Touch Museum, which focuses on teaching mostly children seven-years-old and younger through interactive exhibits and special events.

This was inside the original Horticultural Hall, no longer standing, that was said to be designed for the 1876 Exposition in the Moresque style of the twelfth-century…

…and looks a lot on the outside on the top, like some Oklahoma High Schools to me, like this historic photo of the original Central High School in Tulsa, on the bottom.

The largest Corliss Steam Engine ever built, with its 1,400-horsepower engine, was on display in, and generated all the energy used in, the Machinery Hall during the 1876 Exhibition.

The Corliss Steam Engine was said to have been invented by George Henry Corliss, and patented in 1849. It is a steam engine fitted with rotary valves and variable valve timing, and generally 30% more fuel efficient than conventional steam engines.

Somebody left me this comment after I uploaded the video four years ago called “Exposing Exihibitions, Expositions, and World Fairs Since 1851” about the Corliss Engine looking like a Rukma Vimana.

I looked it up, and sure enough, it does look like a Rukma Vimana!

This was the frontal view of the Corliss steam engine from the 1876 Centennial Exhibition on the left, and an illustration of the Rukma Vimana on the right.

Vimanas have come down to us as ancient flying vehicles that are described in ancient Indian texts.

Lastly for families on the “Main Line,” on the “Lenapehoking,” the homelands of the Lenape people, I want to look at the Hires family.

Charles E. Hires created “Hires Root Beer,” which gained popularity in the 1870s.

The Hires Family came into prominence in the Gilded Age through manufacturing and consumer products and would be considered more “new money” by Philadelphia standards of the day.

He was described as a pharmacist, who developed health remedies and flavoring extracts as he developed his root beer drink, the first successful commercial root beer soft drink.

Charles Hires also owned sugar plantations in Cuba and dairies for his condensed milk factories and plants in the Philadelphia-area and across the country.

Charles Hires had a 21-acre, or 8 1/2-hectare, estate in Merion Station called Rose Hill, as well as one on Buck Lane in Haverford.

There was also the Wanamaker family, which had the Lindenhurst Estate in Jenkinstown, north of Philadelphia, but not directly part of the “Main Line” suburbs of wealthy families.

The Wanamaker family, like the Hires family, was also a “New Money” family, from the Gilded Age, rising to prominence through John Wanamaker, the founder of “Wanamaker’s Department Store” and which went on to became one of the most important and influential department stores in American retail history.

Department stores emerged in the 19th-century as a new way of organizing retail, where one store sold a huge range of goods instead of buying from open-air markets, specialty stores, peddlers and dry-goods stores.

American department stores developed rapidly after the Civil War, which took place in our narrative between 1861 and 1865.

They emerged with industrialization and the mass production of consumer goods; the rise of railroads and steamships facilitating the distribution of goods nationwide; and advertising through newspapers and catalogues.

Interesting to note the Moorish-looking appearance of the 1876 Wanamaker’s Department Store building in Philadelphia shown here.

Wanamaker’s was comparable in prestige and scale to Macy’s in New York, and Selfridge’s in London, though it no longer exists as a retail business.

The Wanamaker Grand Court Organ, the largest fully-functioning pipe organ in the world, today is located in the 7-story Grand Court of Macy’s Center City, formerly Wanamaker’s Department Store.

Said to have been built for the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, it has 28, 750-pipes and is famous for its orchestra-like sound as it was designed to imitate a full-size orchestra.

After the World’s Fair in St. Louis, it was said to have languished in storage until 1909, at which time it was purchased by John Wanamaker for his department store in Center City, Philadelphia.

Macy’s Center City is literally just around the corner from the Philadelphia City Hall.

This part of Philadelphia is the historic center of the city.

Philadelphia’s City Hall is the world’s tallest, free-standing masonry building, said to have been designed in the ornate Second French Empire-style of Emperor Napoleon III, and constructed from brick, white marble, and limestone between 1871 and 1901.

At the time it was completed, it was said to have the tallest clock-tower in the world.

Before I go further, I would like to mention it was when I was researching “Creating the New World from the Old World – Part 3 The Centuries of Exploration” in June of 2020 that I first came to believe that the history about early explorers in school and in our culture is back-filled information and did not really happen as we have been taught, including but not limited to, Henry Hudson who we are told changed everything for the Lenape of this region.

At that time, I found this 1909 publication about Henry Hudson by Thomas Allibone Janvier, described as an American story-writer and historian.

Earlier biographies of Henry Hudson included a book about Henry Hudson that was published by G. M. Asher in 1860 entitled “Henry Hudson the Navigator,” which served as a foundational biographical source for later writers…

…and one that was published by Edgar M. Bacon in 1907 called “Henry Hudson: His Times and His Voyages.”

When I was researching the Hudson River, I found out that a replica of Henry Hudson’s ship the “Half Moon” was said to have been built in 1912 and moored at the dock of the Bear Mountain State Park on the Hudson River.

With regards to the history of this park, this is what we are told.

In January of 1909, the State of New York purchased a 740-acre tract of land at Bear Mountain, with plans to build Sing-Sing Prison there, but conservationists stopped the prison from being built.

Later that year, the newly-widowed Mary Averill Harriman, wife of Union Pacific Railroad President and American Financier Edward Henry Harriman who died in September of 1909, offered the state another 10,000 acres – and $1,000,000 – towards the creation of a state park.

American Progressive politician and businessman George W. Perkins, a partner in the J. P. Morgan Company and President of the Palisades Interstate Commission since 1900, with whom Mary Harriman had been working, managed to raise another $1.5-million from a dozen wealthy contributors, including John D. Rockefeller and J. P. Morgan.

The state matched the contributions with a $2.5-million appropriation, and Bear Mountain-Harriman State Park came into being in 1910, and managed by the Palisades Interstate Commission, which was formed in 1900 by New York Governor Theodore Roosevelt and New Jersey Governor Foster Vorhees.

The firm Harriman Brothers & Company grew out of the business empire of W. Averrill Harriman and E. Roland Harriman, the sons of railroad magnate Edward Henry Harriman.

Harriman Brothers & Company merged with the Brown Brothers, originating from Alex. Brown and Sons, the first investment banking firm in the United States in 1800, to become known as the “Brown Brothers Harriman & Company,” one of the oldest and largest private investment banks in the United States.

Founding partners of the “Brown Brothers Harriman & Company” included W. Averill Harriman, the son of railroad baron Edward Henry Harriman and Mary Harriman, and Secretary of Commerce under President Harry S. Truman…

…and Prescott Bush, American banker and politician, and the father of President George H. W. Bush.

Investment banker E. Roland Harriman, AKA “Bunny,” was also the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the American Red Cross from 1950 to 1973.

Prescott Bush and E. Roland Harriman attended Yale University at the same time, where they were both members of the “Skull and Bones” Society.

Over the years I have been researching, I have encountered people like Ernst Georg Ravenstein, who was born in Germany in 1834, publishing books in the 19th-century about famous early explorers.

Like Bartolomeu Dias, the Portuguese explorer said to have sailed around the southernmost tip of Africa, the Cape of Good Hope, in 1488, setting up the route from Europe to Asia later on.

Ravenstein was credited with writing the first biography of Dias that was originally published in 1900 and republished in 2010.

Ravenstein was also said to have translated the only known copy of a journal believed to have been written on-board ship during Portuguese explorer’s Vasco da Gama’s voyage to India, which was published in 1898, who made it to India in a journey between 1497 and 1499 in our historical narrative.

Next I am going to move on into the State of New Jersey from the Philadelphia-area, and look at places like Ong or Ong’s Hat, Lake Lenape, Atlantic City, Sayreville, the Navesink Twin Lights, and Holmdel.

First, Ong.

While it is not an elite enclave, I believe it is part of the story of what has taken place here to bring us to the world we live in today.

Ong, or Ong’s Hat, is a ghost town in the Brandon T. Byrne State Forest, and the northern terminus of the Batona Trail, a 53.5-mile, or 86.1-kilometer, hiking trail through the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

Ong is 29-miles, or 47-kilometers, east of Philadelphia.

Ong’s Hat was also considered one of the earliest, internet-based, conspiracy theories.

Ong’s Hat is also listed as the first Alternate Reality Game (ARG) on many lists of ARGs.

We are told that “Ong’s Hat” was a work of alternate-reality collaborative fiction, beginning back in the 1980s and embedded in various media to establish a backstory, and that author Joseph Matheny concluded the project.

Interesting to note on this cover that there are two Moors depicted on it, as seen on the lower left and upper right.

The Ong’s Hat tale was told about a group of physics and science professors from Princeton who ran chaos theory and quantum physics experiments from an ashram there to travel interdimensionally through a device called “The Egg,” and they were camped out in another world.

“The Egg” was said to have been developed by these physicists and scientists as a sensory deprivation chamber, and used by them to determine when a wave becomes a particle.

One day “The Egg” disappeared, and the young man within explained that in the seven-minutes he was gone, he had travelled to an alternate dimension of the Earth.

According to the story about “Ong’s Hat,” these experiments continued over the years, until the military threatened their research, at which time they moved entirely in to the alternate dimension, only coming back for supplies.

Interesting to note that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the only tri-service base in the U. S. Department of Defense, is right there, at a distance of only 8-miles, or 13-kilometers, north of Ong.

At any rate, Ong is reputed to be an interdimensional gateway.

Next, Lake Lenape Park.

This is what we are told about Lake Lenape Park on the Great Egg Harbor River.

The Great Egg Harbor River flows southeast in New Jersey from near Camden, entering the Great Egg Harbor about 5-miles, or 8-kilometers, southwest of Atlantic City.

Lake Lenape was formed after the construction of a dam in May’s Landing around 1847, with the land having previously been an apple orchard.

Interesting to note the megalithic stones used in the construction of the dam.

Lake Lenape Park was said to have first opened in the early 1900s.

Named for the indigenous people who lived here, Lake Lenape Park features Lakeside Manor, a popular wedding and special event venue.

We are told that in 1854, the first railroad was built in the area between Camden and Atlantic City.

So let’s take a look at what they tell us about Atlantic City, which was Lenape land prior to the arrival of European settlers.

We are told in our historical narrative that Jeremiah Leeds was the first permanent European settler in the Atlantic City-area in 1783.

But it was not until 1850 that the idea of this becoming a resort location was conceived, and the first hotel here was said to have been built in 1853.

What became known as “Atlantic City” was incorporated in 1854, the same year that train service began on the Camden and Atlantic Railroad mentioned previously, and providing a direct link to Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

The first Atlantic City Boardwalk was said to have been built in 1870.

By 1874, an estimated 500,000 were coming to Atlantic City each year by the railroad, and we are told that there were so many people coming to Atlantic City by 1878 that the decision was made to build the Philadelphia and Atlantic City Railroad was constructed to accommodate the increased ridership.

Then, in order to accommodate the increasing number of tourists coming to Atlantic City, massive hotels like the United States Hotel sprang up.

And all of the new railroad lines that were popping up betwixt and between these large population centers and the South Jersey shore were going right through the desolate, swampy and forbidding New Jersey Pine Barrens.

Today there are abandoned trains and railroad lines found throughout the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

Atlantic City’s Steel Pier was said to have been built by the Steel Pier Company that first opened in June of 1898 as an amusement park built on a pier.

Called the “Showplace of the Nation,” it was one of the most popular entertainments in the United States for 70 years.

The Steel Pier continues to operate as an amusement park to this day.

Other examples of the original Moorish-style architecture in Atlantic City included the Marlborough-Blenheim Hotel, which was said to have been built between 1902 and 1906, and demolished in October of 1978…

…the Traymore Hotel, said to have opened in its most recent form in 1906 and demolished in 1972…

…and the Hotel Windsor, about which I can’t find any information to speak of, but presumably long gone.

When I was looking around Atlantic City, I also found out that the largest organ in the world by number of pipes, officially with 33,113, is in the Main Auditorium of the Boardwalk Hall, formerly known as the Atlantic City Convention Hall.

What we are told is that it is one of the few surviving buildings from Atlantic City’s hey-day as a seaside resort.

Recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records as the largest and loudest musical instrument ever constructed, it is called the “Boardwalk Hall Auditorium Organ,” also known as the “Poseidon,” and the “Midmer-Losh,” after the defunct pipe-organ building business that was said to have built the instrument between 1929 and 1932.

This organ has not been fully functional since 1944, when it was first damaged in the 1944 Great Atlantic Hurricane, during which time the Boardwalk Hall was flooded with seawater.

Further damage to the organ was said to have taken place in 2001 when it was improperly handled by workmen during a renovation of the Boardwalk Hall.

While we are told that restoration efforts have been on-going, as of yet it’s not fully-operational.

This is an old postcard showing the Atlantic City and Shore Railroad crossing a two-mile, or 3-kilometer, -long trestle bridge in the middle of the Great Egg Harbor Bay, and was part of an interurban trolley system in New Jersey that served Somers Point and several other cities between Atlantic City and Ocean City in the years between 1907 and 1948.

The reason given for the end of its operation was a hurricane damaging the viaduct in 1948, and fixing it was cost prohibitive because of the decline in trolley use.

Continuing to track the coastline heading north along the New Jersey shoreline from Lake Lenape and Atlantic City, we come to Sayreville, the Navesink Twin Lights, and Holmdel.

First, Sayreville.

Sayreville is located at the mouth of the Raritan River where it enters Raritan Bay in the New York – New Jersey Estuary System.

This whole area is part of what is called the New York – New Jersey Harbor Estuary System, forming one of the most intricate natural harbors in the world, as well as being the busiest port in the world as the Ports of New York and New Jersey are contained within it.

An “estuary” is defined as a partially-enclosed, coastal body of brackish water, which is water that is salty, dirty & unpleasant, with one or more rivers flowing into it, and a connection to the open sea.

Estuaries have been on my radar for quite some time as ruined and sunken land and infrastructure.

Also known as the Hudson-Raritan Estuary, it is described as a harbor system of bays and tidal rivers where the Hudson, Hackensack, Rahway, Passaic and Raritan Rivers meet the Atlantic Ocean, which I believe were all once part of a gigantic canal system.

For one example of a canal in the area that is actually called a canal and not a river, the Delaware and Raritan Canal connects the Delaware River at Bordentown, New Jersey, and the Raritan River at New Brunswick, New Jersey.

This a distance of 44 miles, or 71 kilometers.

It goes through Trenton on its way to the New Brunswick Terminus.

We are told this canal was dug by Irish immigrants using hand-tools between 1830 and 1834, but the sophistication of the engineering of these canals does not match the low technology of the times in which they were said to have been built in our historical narrative.

At any rate, Sayreville at the entrance to the Raritan River received its name from James Sayre, Jr, of Newark, one of the two co-founders of the Sayre and Fisher Brick Company in 1850.

There are extensive clay deposits in the area, and the Sayre and Fisher Company quickly became one of the largest brick-making companies in the world.

Big companies including, but not limited to, DuPont established plants in Sayreville for gunpowder production initially in 1898, and later for paint and photo products.

The Raritan River Railroad operated freight and passenger service through here between 1888 and 1980, after which time Conrail took over rail operations.

This the logo for the Raritan River Railroad on the left, and this is the logo for Rolls Royce on the right….The similarity between these two logos tells me these two companies were connected in some way. …Besides the fact the logos look virtually identical, it brings to mind what I found on a leyline going through Derby, England.

Derby is the geographic center of England, and the Derwent River Valley in Derbyshire is considered the Birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.



Derby is the headquarters of the Civil Aerospace and Nuclear Division of Rolls-Royce, a global aerospace, defense, energy, and marine company focused on world-class power and propulsion systems.

Derby is also the location of the Railway Technical Center, the technical headquarters of British Rail, and considered the largest railway research complex in the world.

I strongly suspect the apparent connection we see in the similarity of the logos of the Raritan River Railroad and Rolls-Royce has to do with bringing the pre-existing railroad infrastructure back on-line, and that it was being funded by the early bankers and financiers that we have seen thus far.

Next, the Navesink Twin Lights are on the Navesink Highlands overlooking Sandy Hook at the entrance to the Lower New York Bay.

Navesink was also the name of the Lenape people who inhabited the Raritan Bayshore near Sandy Hook in the scenic highlands in eastern New Jersey.

The story goes that the Navesink lands were sold by Navesink elders to a group of Dutch businessmen for wampum and goods in March of 1664, the first and largest land sale deal along the Jersey Shore between Native Americans and Europeans, and that the Navesink received in return for their land such things as 5 coats; one gun; 12-pounds of tobacco; and 10 gallons of liquor.

The Navesink Twin Lights were said to have been built in 1862.

The American Civil War is said to have taken place between 1861 to 1865, so we are expected to believe this massive masonry structure was built during war-time.

The Navesink Highlands area is one of the most desirable luxury enclaves on New Jersey’s northern shore.

The region is known for its elevated views; large estates overlooking the Navesink River; proximity to Manhattan ferries; and historic coastal architecture.

Real estate prices here typically range from $1-million to $8-million or more.

Also, I find it quite interesting that according to historical narrative, this first and largest land sale deal along the Jersey Shore that took place here between Native Americans and Europeans, coincidentally…or not…is the same land that was the location of the first Bell Laboratory at Holmdel.

If I were to make an educated guess, I would say that this geographic location on the surface of the Earth was critically important to the original ancient advanced civilization.

What became Bell Labs at Holmdel had a direct connection to the Galactic Center, since this was where, among many other firsts, researchers like Karl Jansky, called the “Father of Radio Astronomy,” was credited with the discovery of radio waves coming from the Galactic Center.

Now I want to connect this information to the bigger picture puzzle pieces about this region.

The first thing I want to bring forward is the ruined looking appearance of the shoreline from the South Jersey Shore on up through the South Shore of Long Island, which is the same thing as the New York – New Jersey Bight.

Here’s a closer a look at the South Jersey shoreline up to the New York-New Jersey Estuary System, so you can get a better view of what I am referring to and then what the shoreline looks like going from the New York – New Jersey Estuary System across Long Island to Montauk Point.

And in spite of the marshy and wetland quality of the landscape hereabouts, this whole area is prime and valuable real estate that is, among other things, coveted by the very wealthy in our society as we shall see.

The New York Bight is described as a roughly triangular indentation along the Atlantic Coast of the northeastern United States from Cape May, New Jersey, to Montauk Point on the Eastern tip of Long Island.

“Bight” is the term given to a concave bend or curvature in a coastline.

Next I am going to turn my attention to the New York City-area, and Long Island.

There are two designations for historical elite families of New York City that I would like to mention here – the “Uppertens” and the “Four Hundred.”

First, the “Uppertens” was a 19th-century term referring to the wealthiest 10,000 families of New York City, coined in 1844 by Nathaniel Parker Willis, a writer and publisher who became the highest-paid magazine writer of his day.

It came to refer to the upper circles of other major cities besides New York City.

Interesting to note that Nathaniel Parker Willis started a magazine in 1846 with George Pope Morris called “Morris’s National Press – A Home Journal,” which is still with us today as “Town and Country,” the longest-running, continually-published, general-interest magazine in the United States.

The year of 1846 was the same year that Charles Dickens founded and edited the first edition of the “Daily News” in the United Kingdom, which merged with the “Daily Chronicle” in 1930, and was absorbed into “Daily Mail” in 1960.

So back to the “Uppertens.”

The “Uppertens” were the wealthiest and most socially-powerful families in Manhattan, who controlled fashion, culture, politics, philanthropy, and high society.

As time went on, the phrase “Uppertens” was short-hand for Old-Money Manhattan families and Fifth-Avenue Mansion society.

The most famous families associated with this world were the Astors; Vanderbilts; Whitneys; Livingstons; Roosevelts; Schermerhorns; and Morgans.

We are told that New York’s Fifth-Avenue came into existence in 1824 where it started in Washington Square, and soon became the premiere residential address where the grandest mansions ever seen were built as lavish displays of the wealth and status of their owners.

Like the Cornelius Vanderbilt II Mansion at 57th Street and 5th Avenue, which was demolished in 1927, and said to have been the largest private home ever built in Manhattan.

Staten Island-born Cornelius Vanderbilt, the family patriarch, got his start in regional steamboat lines and ocean-going steamships, and from there got into the railroad business.

He bought control of the Hudson River Railroad in 1864; the New York Central Railroad in 1867; the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railroad in 1869; and the Canada Southern Railway in 1876.

He consolidated his two key lines into the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad in 1870, becoming one of the first giant corporations in the history of the United States

According to CNN Business, Cornelius Vanderbilt was the second-richest American in history, with an adjusted wealth of $205-billion.

By the 1880s, the social hierarchy became more formalized with the “Four Hundred,” a list of New York Society put together by Caroline Schermerhorn Astor and Ward McAllister, a popular arbiter of social taste in the “Gilded Age of America.”

What was the “Gilded Age?”?”

One definition that I found of “Gilded Age” is that it was a period of gross materialism and blatant political corruption in the United States from the 1870s to 1900.

Another definition is that it was an era of rapid economic growth, especially in the northern and western United States.

At any rate, what was known as the “Mrs. William B. Astor House” was said to have been completed in 1896 on Fifth Avenue for Caroline Schermerhorn Astor, the widow of real estate heir and racehorse owner/breeder William Backhouse Astor Jr, and for her son John Jacob Astor IV.

It was said to have been designed by Richard Morris Hunt in the architectural-style of the early French Renaissance period of King Louis XII from 1498 to 1515.

Mrs. Astor died in 1908, and her son John J. Astor IV was known in history as being the richest man on-board the Titanic when it sank on April 15th of 1912, and a prominent figureof his day who had been opposed to the creation of the Federal Reserve.

The “Mrs. William B. Astor Mansion” was demolished in 1926.

Mrs. Astor died in 1908, and her son John J. Astor IV was known in history as being the richest man on-board the Titanic when it sank on April 15th of 1912, and a prominent figure of his day who had been opposed to the creation of the Federal Reserve.

J. P. Morgan has long been suspected of having been behind what has come down to us as the sinking of the Titanic on April 15th of 1912.

We are told the Titanic sank with bankers opposed to the creation of the Federal Reserve on board.

John Jacob Astor IV was the great grandson of John Jacob Astor.

John Jacob Astor who made a fortune in real estate development, the fur trade, and opium smuggling, and was the progenitor of the Astor family in America.

John Jacob Astor was considered to be the world’s first multi-millionaire, and the third-richest American of all time according to CNN Business, with an adjusted wealth of $138-billion.

The Federal Reserve Act Passed Congress, and was signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 23rd of 1913, the year following the sinking of the Titanic in our historical narrative.

It created and established the Federal Reserve System, and created the authority to issue Federal Reserve Notes (commonly known as the US dollar) as legal tender.

In the Bronx Borough of New York City, the “Thain Family Forest” is a tract of original old-growth forest that has never been logged in the New York Botanical Gardens along the Bronx River, once called the most precious natural possession of New York City.

It consists of several different kinds of trees, like oak, hemlock, beech, and sweet gum.

The New York Times tells us in a 2011 article about it that it was “where the Lenape trod,” the original people here, with the article telling us it was land on which they would hunt.

The New York Botanical Garden is located on 250-acres, or 100-hectares, across from the Bronx Zoo.

The New York Botanical Garden first opened in 1891, 8-years before the Bronx Zoo, and we are told that the first structures on the grounds opened about a decade-later.

This would include the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, a greenhouse said to have been designed by Lord & Burnham Company in the Italian Renaissance-style, which first opened in 1902

We are told that this conservatory was inspired in part by greenhouse-builder Joseph Paxton’s Crystal Palace, where the 1851 Crystal Palace Exhibition in London was held, the first of a series of major World’s Fairs, Expositions, Exhibitions that took place primarily over the next 100-years, which were described as “large, global exhibitions designed to showcase the achievements of nations.”

So, for example, we are told the purpose of the first Great Exhibition at the Crystal Palace was making clear to the world Britain’s role as industrial leader, while at the same time providing a platform on which other countries from around the world could display their achievements.

I have long seen them as showcasing the technology and architectural wonders of the original civilization before being hidden away or forever destroyed, like what we saw back in Philadelphia at the 1876 Centennial Exhibition.

The Bronx Zoo adjacent to the New York Botanical Garden is the largest metropolitan zoo in the United States, and first opened in November of 1899, featuring 843 animals in 22 exhibits.

We are told that the zoo’s original buildings, known as “Astor Court,” were designed and built as a series of Beaux-Arts Pavilions between 1899 and 1910.

I would also like to make note of the Century Association in New York City.

It was a private social, arts and dining club, and named after the first 100 people proposed as members.

The Century Association Building at 42 E. 15th Street was in-use by the association starting in 1857.

Members of the Century Association have included artists and writers like: poet and journalist William Cullen Bryant; landscape painter Frederick Edwin Church; landscape painter Winslow Homer; and best-known for stained-glass-work, Louis Comfort Tiffany.

Architect members have included: landscape-architects Calvert Vaux and Frederick Law Olmsted; Beaux-Arts architects Carrere and Hastings, as well as York and Sawyer; and architects McKim, Meade and White, who were said to have defined the ideals of the American Renaissance in end-of-the-century New York.

Other members were said to have included: Eight U. S. Presidents; ten U. S. Supreme Court Justices; forty-three Members of the Presidential Cabinet; twenty-nine Nobel Prize Laureates; members of the Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Roosevelt, and Astor families; as well as financier J. P. Morgan.

Now I am going to focus on Long Island, starting with Coney Island

Coney Island is located across the Lower New York Bay from where I was looking in New Jersey.

Coney Island is geographically on western Long Island, and is the southwestern tip of New York City’s Borough of Brooklyn.

Coney Island became connected to the rest of the main Long Island landmass through landfill in the early-20th-century.

Historically, there were three major amusement parks with Moorish-looking infrastructure/architecture on Brooklyn’s Coney Island – Steeplechase Park; Luna Park; and Dreamland.

Steeplechase Park on Coney Island was said to have been created by entrepreneur George Tilyou in 1897.

The park included over 50 attractions on its midway alone.

The only remaining structure from Steeplechase Park is the defunct Parachute Jump, next to Maimonades Park, the location of a minor league baseball stadium.

Coney Island’s Luna Park was said to have opened in 1903, and operated until 1944.

We are told the park’s architectural style was an oriental theme, with over 1,000 red and white painted spires, minarets, and domes on buildings constructed on a grand scale.

All the domes, spires, and towers were lit-up at night with hunreds of thousands of incandescent lights.

In the middle of the lake at the center of the park was a 200-foot, or 61-meter, tall Electric Tower that was decorated with 20,000 incandescent lamps.

The end of Luna Park came with two fires in 1944, one in August and one in October, which destroyed the park, and in 1946, the whole park was demolished.

There has been a Luna Park operating near the original location since 2010 that has no connection to the 1903 park.

Dreamland was the third and last of the three original parks said to have been built on Coney Island in the early 20th-century, first opening in 1904.

Everything at Dreamland was touted to be bigger than Luna Park, including the larger Electric Tower, and four times as many incandescent lights than Luna Park.

Dreamland’s life on Coney Island was ended only 7-years after opening.

On May 27th of 1911, a fire started at the Hell Gate attraction the night before the season’s opening day, and spread quickly, completely destroying the park by morning.

Next we come to Brighton Beach, Just west of Jamaica Bay, where we find megalithic rocks strewn about on the beach…

…and the explanation we are given for faces amongst the rocks was that there was a mystery artist in the 1970s who carved them.

Jamaica Bay is next, which is called a partially-manmade and partially natural estuary on the western-end of Long Island, and contains numerous marshy islands.

Jamaica Bay spreads across the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

John F. Kennedy International Airport is on the northeast side of Jamaica Bay.

Interestingly, there is a rapid transit line of the New York subway system that operates here, the IND Rockaway Line that runs between the Aqueduct Racetrack Station terminal through the marshy Jamaica Bay to the Rockaway Park-Beach 116th Street Station terminal, like the previously-seen Atlantic City and Shore Railroad that crossed in the middle of the Great Egg Harbor Bay, and was part of an interurban trolley system in New Jersey between 1907 and 1948.

Going in a northeasterly direction on Long Island from Jamaica Bay, we come to the long, narrow, and shallow Great South Bay on Long Island’s South Shore in Suffolk County.

The Great South Bay is described as a shallow lagoon that is 45-miles, or 72-kilometers-, long, and has an average depth of a little over 4-feet, or 1.2-meters, and is 20-feet, or 6-meters, at its deepest.

I will share this book cover here and say that during the Gilded Age, the Vanderbilts, Roosevelts, Whitneys, Morgans, and Woolworths were said to have built summer mansions on the South Shore.

The elite families of the Gilded Age were also found on the North Shore of Long Island, also known as “Long Island’s Gold Coast.”

We are told “Long Island’s Gold Coast” had over 500 lavish mansions and castles built in 70-square-miles, or 180-kilometers-squared, by the very wealthy of the Gilded Age.

Like the Oheka Castle, which is also known as the Otto Kahn Estate, located on the North Shore of Long Island in the town of Huntington.

It was said to have been built between 1914 and 1919 as a country home for the investment financier Otto Kahn and his family, and was considered to be the second-largest private home in the United States.

Today, the Oheka Castle is an historic hotel with 32-guest rooms and suites.

In case you have never heard of him, the fabulously wealthy Otto Kahn was the inspiration for the Mr. Moneybags character of the Monopoly board game.

It is interesting how powerful but otherwise unknown people like this example here get inserted in our collective consciousness in seemingly innocent ways.

The Harbor Hill Moraine that skirts the North Shore of Long Island was said to have resulted from advancing glaciers 18,000 years ago…

…and named for Harbor Hill in Roslyn, New York, the highest point in Nassau County, where the Harbor Hill Mansion was said to have been built between 1899 – 1902 for the telecommunications magnate Clarence Hungerford Mackay, and designed by Stanford White of the architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White.

Long Island Sound runs from west- to-east between the East River in New York City, along the North Shore of Long Island.

Long Island Sound is a tidal estuary and marine sound of the Atlantic ocean.

A sound is the term given to a smaller body of water connected to a larger sea or ocean.

Suffolk County on Long Island’s East End is comprised of the towns of Brookhaven, which includes the Long Island Central Pine Barrens; East Hampton; Southampton, which includes Westhampton; Shelter Island; Southold; and Riverhead.

I am going to highlight several places found here.

First, Brookhaven.

The town of Brookhaven on Long Island is the namesake of the Brookhaven National Laboratory in nearby Upton, a U. S. Department of Energy Laboratory.

The Department of Energy National Laboratory was established in 1947, with a stated desire to “explore peaceful applications for atomic energy” after World War II.

The Laboratory has developed a broader mission over time, including: nuclear and high-energy physics; physics and chemistry of materials; nanoscience; energy and environmental research; national security and nonproliferation; neuroscience; structural biology; and computational sciences.

The research facilities of Brookhaven National Laboratory include the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the first and one of two operating heavy-ion colliders, and only spin-polarized proton collider ever built.

It is also said to be the only operating particle collider in the United States, as physicists study the primordial form of matter that existed in the Universe after what we are told was the “Big Bang,” a physical theory about an event that describes how the Universe expanded from an initial state of high density and temperature.

The worlds’ other operating heavy-ion collider is the Large Hadron Collider, or LHC and also known as CERN, near Geneva, Switzerland.

In addition to the RHIC, the Brookhaven hosts the National Synchrotron Light Source II, designed to produce x-rays 10,000-times brighter than the original National Synchrotron Light Source at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

We are told it supports basic and advanced energy technologies in a wide-variety of applications, from nano-catalyst-based fuel cells to economical use of solar energy in high-temperature superconductors in a high-capacity and high-reliability electric grid.

Next, the Long Island Central Pine Barrens is called Long Island’s largest natural area and last remaining wilderness.

The Brookhaven National Laboratory is located within the Central Long Island Pine Barrens.

The Pine Barrens recharge a federally-designated sole source aquifer for Long Island’s fresh drinking water, which comes from groundwater wells.

Almost all of Long Island’s Peconic and Carmans Rivers, and their watersheds, two of the four major rivers here, are in the Pine Barrens.

Like I said previously with regards to the rivers in the New York – New Jersey Harbor Estuary System, it is my belief that we are looking at what once was a canal system.

The Peconic River drains an area between the Harbor Hill Moraine, flowing into Flanders Bay, and connecting to Peconic Bay, the bay between Long Island’s North and South Forks, east of Riverhead.

It originates in bogs and wetlands in Central Long Island, and is freshwater until it becomes an estuary in Riverhead, a town and township on the northern edge of the Pine Barrens.

It is interesting to note that the former location of Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower was in Shoreham on Long Island, located on the North Shore of Long Island and a short distance north of Brookhaven National Laboratory.

The Wardenclyffe Tower was said to have been built on land next to a railroad line by Tesla between 1901 and 1902 as an early experimental wireless transmission station based on his theories of using the Earth to conduct the signals.

Stanford White, of the architectural firm of McKim, Meade, and White, was said to have designed the original brick building and tower which the Wardenclyffe Tower sat beside.

We are told that the primary financial backer of Tesla’s project was J. P. Morgan until he refused Tesla’s request for more funding to increase the size of the facility and implement his ideas of wireless transmission to compete better with Marconi’s radio-based telegraph system.

By 1906, we are told the project was abandoned because there were no further investors and that by 1917, which would have been during World War I, the tower was demolished for scrap.

The brick building next to it remained standing up until relatively recently, and part of the Tesla Science Center.

A mysterious fire in November of 2023 severely damaged Tesla’s last remaining laboratory.

This fire happened just before the start of a significant renovation and restoration project that was poised to get started for which millions of dollars had been raised.

The towns of Southampton and East Hampton together are what are known as “The Hamptons,” another one of the historical summer colonies of the wealthy elite in our society.

Southampton is on the eastern side of the Long Island Central Pine Barrens, and the Central Pine Barrens Planning Commission is in Westhampton Beach, on the western side of Southampton…

…where you find the Westhampton dunes…

…considered prime land and luxury real estate for those that can afford it…

…and canals, like the Moneybogue Canal, which requires dredging to get rid of the sediment at the bottom of the waterway.

We are told that Southampton was founded in 1640 by a group of ten settlers from Lynn, Massachusetts, who obtained land from the Shinnecock Nation by signing a lease, and the town grew quickly and over the next few years, established an early whaling industry here.

The Algonquin Shinnecock Nation’s reservation is in Southampton, and we are told, among thirteen Indian tribes on Long Island, largely based on kinship.

In 2005, the Shinnecock filed a lawsuit against the State of New York seeking return of 3,500 acres, or 14 km-squared, in Southampton, and billions of dollars for damages, challenging the State Legislature’s approval of an 1859 sale of 3,500 acres of tribal land.

The disputed land included the Shinnecock Hills Golf Course.

In 2006, the court ruled against the Shinnecock Nation, however, finding the lawsuit was barred by laches, or a lack of diligence or activity for making a legal claim or moving forward with legal enforcement of a right.

They did finally receive federal recognition in 2010, after a 30-year effort that included suing the Department of the Interior.

The township of East Hampton is on the eastern end of Long Island’s South Shore.

East Hampton includes the following hamlets: Montauk, Springs, Wainscott, Amagansett, part of Sag Harbor, and jurisdiction over the privately-owned Gardiners Island.

The hamlet of Montauk is on the eastern end of Long Island’s South Fork.

The Montauks, also known as the Montauketts, once resided in large numbers on the eastern end of Long Island.

In 1910, a Judge ruled that the Montauks no longer existed as a tribe and were disenfranchised from their ancestral lands.

More on this in a moment.

The Montauk Point Lighthouse is on Turtle Hill at the easternmost tip of Long Island, and not only was it said to be the first built within the State of New York, it was said to be the first public works project in the new United States because shippers were said to have needed a lighthouse at the end of Long Island to guide them along the south side into New York Harbor.

It is said to be the fourth-oldest active lighthouse in the United States, and also today a privately-run museum.

We are told that construction of the lighthouse was authorized by the Second United States Congress in April of 1792 and that the lighthouse was built between July and November of 1796.

The U. S. Army took over the lighthouse during World War II, and opened Camp Hero, or Montauk Air Force Station, in 1942, adjacent to the lighthouse.

The remnants of Camp Hero are said to be four gun-battery casements, emplacements and concrete fire control towers at the nearby Camp Hero State Park today.

Camp Hero on Montauk Point is alleged to be the location of the Montauk Project, a series of U. S. Government projects with the purpose of developing things like psychological warfare techniques, like MK Ultra, and time-travel research, among others.

We are entering a place on Earth where so-called “Conspiracy Theories” like the Montauk Project abound.

The Conspiracy-Theory Montauk Project was the inspiration for the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” which was originally billed as “Montauk.”

Interesting to note there is a “Pharoah” surname amongst the Montauks.

This is a painting of David Pharaoh of the royal family of the Montauk tribe, depicting sand dunes.

He was born in 1835 and died on July 18th of 1878.

He was buried in the Indian Field Cemetery on the old reservation lands on East Lake Drive in Montauk.

Princess Pocahontas Pharaoh was born on February 15th of 1878, the last Montauk born on the Montauk Reservation at Indian Field on Montauk Point, a year before the reservation was sold.

She was the youngest daughter of King David Pharaoh and Queen Maria Fowler Pharaoh of the Montauk Tribe.

The King of the tribe always came from the Pharaoh family.

Pocahontas Pharaoh was born in the middle of efforts by Arthur Benson and the Long Island Railroad to force the Montauks off their Land.

Benson purchased Montauk in October of 1879 for $151,000 and allowed for the expansion of the Long Island Railroad through it.

In 1897, King Wyandanch Pharaoh, Pocahontas’ brother, went to court to try to get the Montauk land back and fought until 1910, at which time a New York court held that the Montauk Tribe was extinct and stripped the nation of its tribal lands.

Interesting side-note that at least in the Romance languages, the word for lighthouse includes the root sound of “Far”:

In Italian and Spanish, the word for lighthouse is “Faro;” In French, the word for lighthouse is “Phare;” in Portuguese, it is “Farol;” and in Romanian “Far.”

They are spelled and sound like they are related to the word “Pharaoh,” which we are told was the common title for monarchs of ancient Egypt from the First Dynasty, starting in 3,150 BC, up to the annexation of Egypt by the Roman Empire in 30 BC.

Throwing this information into the mix for consideration since both a lighthouse and pharaohs are found on Montauk Point.

The Moors were the custodians of the Ancient Egyptian mysteries, according to George G. M. James in his book “Stolen Legacy.”

Next, Block Island Sound extends from Montauk Point on the eastern tip of Long Island and separates Block Island from the coast of mainland Rhode Island to the east, and contains places like Gardiners Island, Plum Island, Fishers Island, and Block Island.

First, Gardiners Island.

Gardiners Island is a small island located in Gardiners Bay between the North and South Forks of Long Island.

In our historical narrative, the island has been owned by the Gardiner family since 1659, when we are told Lion Gardiner, an English engineer and colonist who founded the first English Settlement in New York here, was said to have purchased it from the Montauk Grand Sachem Wyandanch for “…a large black dog, some powder and shot, and a few Dutch blankets.”

Wyandanch died that same year, and after his death, the title of “Grand Sachem” went into decline and was eliminated by the colonists after they conquered the region of what was known as “New Netherlands” at the time.

What I am able to find in a search is that the title “Sachem” was the title given to a Native American Chief, in particular the chief of a confederation of Algonquin tribes.

“Sagamore” was the title given to a chief or leader of the Algonquins.

This selection from William Wood’s book was of a map showing the plantations along Massachusetts Bay, and the word or name Sagamore is seen in several places.

William Wood’s book from 1639 was entitled: “New Englands Prospect” and called “A true, lively and experimentall description of that part of America commonly called New England; discovering the state of that Countrie, both as it stands to our new-come English Planters; and to the old native inhabitants. Laying down that which might enrich the knowledge of the mind-travelling reader, or benefit the future voyager.”

While not under the jurisdiction of the Colonies of Connecticut or Rhode Island, Gardiners Island did fall under the jurisdiction of William Alexander, the 1st Earl of Stirling, who had been given Long Island by the King Charles I of England in 1636, and who required that Gardiner gain approval of his land grant, which he did in 1639 with a royal patent giving him the right to possess the land forever, and given the title of “Lord of the Manor.”

Gardiners Island is a little over 5-square-miles, or 13.4-kilometers-squared, and has more than 1,000 acres of old growth forest, considered by some to be the largest old-growth forest on the northeast coast of the United States.