Presenting Urban Odyssey & The Manipulation of Our History - Part II The Company w/ Michelle Gibson
In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we talk about the origins of The Company, and its pervasive influence over the world we find ourselves living in…
7 hrs ago
•
Michelle Gibson
3
1
1:22:28
The Manipulation of Our History (Part II): The Company with Michelle Gibson on Urban Odyssey
Michelle’s Substack is a reader-supported publication.
Feb 21
•
Michelle Gibson
2
1
Elite Mansions and Castles of the Reset
For this post, I have pulled information primarily from research I have done over the years specifically on the mansions and castles of the elite and…
Feb 2
•
Michelle Gibson
3
1
January 2026
North America's Great Lakes – Part 6 Lake Ontario from St. Catharines to the St. Lawrence Waterway in Ontario
In this part of the series, I will follow the Lake Ontario shoreline west and northeast from St.
Jan 12
•
Michelle Gibson
5
1
December 2025
The Manipulation of History: Urban Odyssey Interviews Michelle Gibson
Urban Odyssey:
Dec 26, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
16
2
4
1:58:56
The Disappearance of Railways, Trolley Parks, and Roundhouses
The subject of “The Disappearance of Railways, Trolley Parks, and Roundhouses” “is a vast one, and as we will see in this post, has many interconnected…
Dec 1, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
5
3
November 2025
Marxism and Nazism - Drivers of the New World Order Agenda
At this moment in our history I feel it is very important to bring forward information for your consideration that I have compiled in past research with…
Nov 15, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
4
2
North America's Great Lakes – Part 5 Lake Ontario from The Niagara River to the St. Lawrence Waterway in New York State
I am bringing forward research I have done in the past, as well as new research, in this series on the Great Lakes region of North America.
Nov 8, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
2
1
October 2025
A Brief History of Candy - Simply a Treat or Weaponization of Sweets?
I decided to bring forward research I did several years ago on the history of candy to provide information for consideration on the answer to the…
Oct 29, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
4
1
2
Buffalo Bill Cody & Phineas T. Barnum - Showmen of Mass Programming
I have encountered quite a bit of information in past research about how cultural programming like wild west shows and western movies directly covered…
Oct 26, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
2
2
1
September 2025
The Gulf of Aden and the Modern Destruction of Ancient Holy Lands
I am going to take a deeper look at the Ancient Holy Lands around the Gulf of Aden in this post that you wouldn’t know from today’s headlines.
Sep 26, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
5
1
2
North America's Great Lakes – Part 4 The Ontario-side of Lake Huron
I am going to be bringing forward research I have done in the past, as well as new research, in this series on the Great Lakes region of North America,
Sep 14, 2025
•
Michelle Gibson
2
1
1
